Reward offered in Northern Kentucky gun store burglary

The Boone County Sheriff's Office and the ATF are trying to identify the person or persons...
The Boone County Sheriff's Office and the ATF are trying to identify the person or persons responsible for a burglary at Goodies Pawn in Hebron, Kentucky on Aug. 31.
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 4:20 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
HEBRON, Ky. (WXIX) - A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest and conviction in the burglary of Goodies Pawn on August 31 in Hebron.

A man wearing a camouflage jacket and backpack broke through the glass front door of the pawnshop in the 2200 block of Petersburg Road around 11:24 p.m. and took a large number of firearms, officials with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives said in a news release.

The Boone County Sheriff’s Office, which is investigating the burglary along with the ATF, originally tweeted pictures out of the suspect on Sept. 2.

The ATF Louisville Field Division is offering up to a $2,500 reward, along with up to a $2,500 reward from the National Shooting Sports Foundation, for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for the burglary at Goodies Pawn.

You can report information about the crime by calling 888-ATF-TIPS, emailing ATFTips@atf.gov, or on the Boone County sheriff’s website.

Tips can also be sent anonymously via it the reportit™ app using ATF Louisville Division as the location. You can get the app at the Google Play Store, Apple App Store, and at www.reportit.com.

