Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Caught on Cam: Police stop armed man from breaking into Wyoming family’s home

“We have three kids in the house. Definitely scary.”
A Wyoming police officer stops a break-in suspect on the porch of a family's house.
A Wyoming police officer stops a break-in suspect on the porch of a family's house.(Provided)
By Courtney King
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 8:42 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WYOMING, Ohio (WXIX) - A Wyoming father says he and his family woke up Sunday morning to find police taking down a man armed with a knife on their back porch.

“Guy was holding a knife and a rock in his hand, looking like he’s getting ready to smash in the back door,” Sven Schreiber said. “Yeah, that’ll freak you out. We have three kids in the house. Definitely scary.”

Police say Steven Velazco first broke into a neighbor’s house.

That homeowner was in her kitchen at the time. She says she confronted Velazco, who told her someone was chasing him.

She recounts the experience as scary but was able to get Velazco to leave. She immediately called the Wyoming Police Department.

Velazco then went next door, police say, where Schreiber and his wife live with their three kids.

“We got really lucky,” he said. “It’s really nice to live in a neighborhood, and other people are making calls, and police respond very quickly.”

Court documents say officers also found brass knuckles and a loaded gun in Velazco’s backpack.

Velazco is at the Hamilton County Justice Center on a $22,000 bond.

He will be in court on Monday, Oct. 6.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ohio State Highway Patrol ‘aware and monitoring’ possible trucker protest Monday
Cincinnati police and fire crews are on scene of a fiery crash Downtown early Monday.
Car plunges off Downtown ramp onto street, bursts into flames: VIDEO
Brandi Turner, a mother to six kids, was shot and killed early Saturday in Over-the-Rhine.
Family wants justice for mother of 6 killed in OTR
Police say the crash happened around 12:10 p.m.
Driver dies after fiery crash into Fairfield Township home, police say
All lanes were closed several hours on I-275 at Springfield Pike due to a crash.
Driver charged following crash that closed I-275 at Springfield Pike for several hours

Latest News

3 hospitalized from multi-car crash on Colerain Avenue
Cincinnati police investigate a death in the 800 block of Lexington Avenue in Avondale.
1 dead in Avondale shooting, police say
The new dedicated electric vehicle battery manufacturing complex, BlueOvalSK Battery Park, will...
Ford to build electric vehicle battery plants in Ky., creating 5,000 new jobs
The district is in its third week with the program.
COVID-19 testing program helping keep Ludlow Independent School students in class