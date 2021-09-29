1 injured after car crash splits telephone pole in NKY

LUDLOW, Ky. (WXIX) - One person was transported to the hospital after a crash split a utility in half in Ludlow Tuesday night.

According to the Ludlow Fire Department, the crash happened at 8:22 pm. near 233 Highway Avenue.

When they arrived on scene, they said they found a telephone pole split in half and a car on its roof.

Crews were able to extricate the patient from the car and transported them to UC Medical Center.

Their condition is not known at this time.

Highway Avenue was shut down for several hours.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

No charges have yet been filed.

