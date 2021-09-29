Contests
1 seriously injured in River Road shooting

By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 9:51 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man has life-threatening injuries after a shooting in Sayler Park, police say.

The shooting happened at 8:52 p.m. in the 6700 block of River Road.

Officers found a man with a gunshot wound at the scene and transported him to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

CPD District Three’s investigative unit is responding.

We will update this developing story as more information becomes available.

