Ballot language mix-up could increase council member’s pay instead of decreasing it

A November ballot measure meant to lower a Cincinnati city council member's pay could have the unintended consequence of increasing it because a word in the language of the ballot a city memo says is incorrect.(WXIX)
By Jason Scott
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 5:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A November ballot measure meant to lower Cincinnati City Council member’s pay could have the unintended consequence of increasing it because a word in the ballot language is incorrect, a memo from the city solicitor says.

State Representative Tom Brinkman, who is a candidate for council, submitted a petition to change the city’s charter to set a council member’s salary at the median household income for Cincinnati which is $46,260 according to city data.

The memo from City Solicitor Andrew Garth says however when the legislation was drafted it set a council member’s salary at the median family income which city data says is $62,941.

Currently, Cincinnati City Council members make $60,000 a year plus benefits.

The memo says city attorneys drafted the legislation using an example petition which included the phrase median family income, but the final petition included the phrase median household income, and the city didn’t catch the change.

Some ballots have already been mailed to military members overseas and early voting starts next week.

Council Member Betsy Sundermann has called a special session for 12:15 p.m. Thursday to address the issue.

