Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Blue Ash daycare worker fired after allegedly shoving child

By Mike Schell
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 6:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLUE ASH, Ohio (WXIX) - A mother pulled her son out of Blue Ash daycare after she says an employee shoved her son to the ground.

Emily Thomas’ 1-year-old son Brayden had been going to Childtime up until recently.

According to Thomas, she was watching a feed from the daycare on her cellphone when she saw what happened.

Brayden was running around, but then Thomas says a teacher picked him up and sat him down.

“He immediately stood back up, and as soon as he stood back up, she shoved him to the ground, and he fell back and bumped his head,” Thomas alleges.

Thomas alerted the daycare officials, who then reviewed the tape.

They assured Thomas that the teacher would be removed, Thomas said.

With the discipline handed down, Thomas took Brayden back to the daycare to give them a second chance.

As it turned out though, the teacher who was supposedly fired, was still at Childtime working in the kitchen, Thomas said.

“I was beside myself. I was irate,” Thomas explained. “How could someone who showed on camera that she assaulted my child then prepare his food or any other children’s food for that matter?”

Childtime released a statement from its director of communications on Wednesday saying the accused employee is no longer there.

Blue Ash police referred the case to 241-KIDS. The social agency will review the matter and decide whether or not to recommend charges to the Hamilton County Prosecutors Office.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police at the scene of a crash in Sayler Park on Monday.
1 dead in crash in Sayler Park, police say
Garrett Penn, 35, is facing sex-related, and criminal trespassing charges.
Man arrested after being caught on video masturbating at Family Dollar store, court docs say
Agencies searched the Ross Township barn as they followed a tip about William “Billy”...
Tip in decade-old missing person case leads to search of Butler County property
A Wyoming police officer stops a break-in suspect on the porch of a family's house.
Caught on Cam: Police stop armed man from breaking into Wyoming family’s home
Ohio lawmakers are trying to pass a bill that would require vaccine mandates to include...
Republican House bill forces exemptions in Ohio vaccine mandates

Latest News

Members of the Cincinnati police and fire departments wear pink for Breast Cancer Awareness...
Cincinnati police and fire go pink ahead of Breast Cancer Awareness Month
The program called Code Show of Support (SOS) is meant to be a de-escalation tactic, according...
Mercy Health - Clermont Hospital implements new program to cut down violence against staff
Mercy Health - Clermont Hospital implements new program to cut down violence against staff
The crash in March 2021 killed one person and seriously injured two others.
Middletown man charged in fatal crash that ejected passenger