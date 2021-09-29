Blue Ash daycare worker fired after allegedly shoving child

BLUE ASH, Ohio (WXIX) - A mother pulled her son out of Blue Ash daycare after she says an employee shoved her son to the ground.

Emily Thomas’ 1-year-old son Brayden had been going to Childtime up until recently.

According to Thomas, she was watching a feed from the daycare on her cellphone when she saw what happened.

Brayden was running around, but then Thomas says a teacher picked him up and sat him down.

“He immediately stood back up, and as soon as he stood back up, she shoved him to the ground, and he fell back and bumped his head,” Thomas alleges.

Thomas alerted the daycare officials, who then reviewed the tape.

They assured Thomas that the teacher would be removed, Thomas said.

With the discipline handed down, Thomas took Brayden back to the daycare to give them a second chance.

As it turned out though, the teacher who was supposedly fired, was still at Childtime working in the kitchen, Thomas said.

“I was beside myself. I was irate,” Thomas explained. “How could someone who showed on camera that she assaulted my child then prepare his food or any other children’s food for that matter?”

Childtime released a statement from its director of communications on Wednesday saying the accused employee is no longer there.

Blue Ash police referred the case to 241-KIDS. The social agency will review the matter and decide whether or not to recommend charges to the Hamilton County Prosecutors Office.

