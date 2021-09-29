Cincinnati police and fire go pink ahead of Breast Cancer Awareness Month

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - As Breast Cancer Awareness Month approaches, the Cincinnati Police Department and the Cincinnati Fire Department are creating awareness on behalf of the 281,000 women expected to be diagnosed in October.

“We’re brothers and sisters in blue—but for the month of October, we’re going to be brothers and sister in pink,” CPD Chief Eliot Isaac said.

Members of both departments gathered on Wednesday donning pink badges and hats for the 2021 Real Men Wear Pink Campaign.

It’s not just about wearing pink. Throughout the month of October, the TriHealth Mammogram Van will be at three different police and fire stations across the city to ensure easier access to screenings.

“As health care leaders we know that people delayed critical cancer screenings during the pandemic. We know that cancer cases have gone undetected, and we know that when they’re found they will be more advanced and more difficult to treat,” said Jeanette Altenau, director of community relations with TriHealth.

Altenau says early detection is key, which is something CPD Officer Jennifer Lane discovered after being diagnosed with stage two breast cancer.

“I actually felt it myself. I found the lump myself and went to the doctor, but I’ve been told that it’s not uncommon for younger women to ignore the signs and our bodies and the symptoms that we show,” said Lane.

Some CPD officers created a “Thin Blue Line” t-shirt to show their support for Lane and other officers fighting breast cancer.

While the American Cancer Society suggests starting annual mammograms at the age of 40, Lane, who is 37, says don’t wait.

“If there’s anything I could change, it would be to get the age of preventative scans done sooner in life instead of waiting until the age of 40,” she said.

The Real Men Wear Pink campaign in Cincinnati started in 2016. Since that time, they have raised $1 million for local families.

