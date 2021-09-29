Cincinnati police lieutenants sue to stop city’s ‘unlawful’ race-based promotions

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Two veteran Cincinnati police lieutenants sued the city and Mayor John Cranley Tuesday over the upcoming captain promotions.

Andrew Mitchell and David Schofield contend in federal court records the city and mayor plan to continue Cincinnati’s “unlawful” race-based hiring and promotion practices at the detriment to their careers and income.

A federal court judge recently ruled the city’s race-based and sex-based hiring and promotional goals in the police department are unconstitutional and must be removed from a 40-year-old consent decree that requires a certain percentage of minorities and women.

U.S. District Court Judge Susan Dlott wrote in her order the city and Cincinnati Police Department should confer with the U.S. Department of Justice and submit any proposed changes to the city’s 1981 decree within 90 days.

“Unfortunately, despite Judge Dlott’s recent decision finding this conduct by the city unlawful, the city has indicated its intention to continue its policy of promoting officers based on race and/or gender,” said their attorney, Zach Gottesman.

“Lt. Mitchell and Lt. Schofield were going to be skipped over just because they’re white males. The law on this issue is well-settled. Race based discrimination is illegal and the city knows it. Ultimately, this illegal discrimination is going to end up costing the taxpayers of Cincinnati.”

FOX19 NOW has reached out to Mayor Cranley, City Manager Paula Boggs Muething and City Solicitor Andrew Garth for comment.

We will update this story once we hear back.

One captain’s slot is open now, and a second will be by the end of October when veteran Captain Paul Broxterman retires, according to Gottesman.

The next lieutenant on the promotion eligibility list is Lt. Joe Richardson followed by Mitchell and Schofield, all of whom are white, and then Lt. Brian Norris, who is black, followed by Lt. Chris Ruehmer, who is white, according to the lawsuit.

“Due solely to the 1987 State Consent Decree and its race- and sex-based quotas, the City and Mayor intend to conduct a double fill, promoting Brian Norris, a black male, ahead of both Plaintiffs Andrew Mitchell and David Schofield, solely on the basis of Norris’ race, at the time that Joe Richardson is promoted.

“This double-fill, which will occur in just a few weeks, will prevent the need to promote upon the next vacancy, and will in turn then deprive Mitchell of his promotion to Captain that would otherwise occur upon that vacancy; it will likewise prevent Mitchell and Schofield seniority, preferential job assignments, and lost pay (both regular and detail pay), and, because of the rarity of Captain vacancies, is likely to deprive one or both of them of the opportunity to be promoted at all to Captain between now and when the list expires in 2022.”

In an effort to avoid litigation, Gottesman sent a letter to City Manager Paula Boggs Muething and City Solicitor Andrew Garth on Sept. 25.

The letter requested the city confirm it would not continue to use the unconstitutional race- and sex-based quotas from its 1987 Consent Decree, “but,” the lawsuit states, “the City instead gave no assurances, thus demonstrating a credible threat that it intends to discriminate on the basis of race in a short month when it double fills the next vacancy.”

The city’s race-based promotion practices “have resulted in significant diversity at both the lieutenant and captain levels as well,” according to the suit.l

“Of the 16 captains, 12 are male white, one is a male black, one is a female black, and two are female whites, demonstrating that 25% of the current captains meet the quotas for women and minorities set forth in the 1987 State Consent Decree.

“Of the 42 lieutenants, 24 are male white, 5 are male black, 5 are female black, 7 are female white, and one is male other, demonstrating 40% of the current lieutenants meet the quotas for women and minorities set forth in the 1987 State Consent Decree.”

The Department of Justice got involved in Cincinnati’s police hiring and promotional practices and requested the city change them after a white officer sued last year when he was passed over for a promotion.

Erik Kohler scored eighth on the sergeant promotion test, but a Black officer who scored 12th got the promotion. His lawsuit says the consent decree that was meant to diversify the department is now discriminating against white officers.

Kohler’s lawsuit seeks class-action status for him and all other officers in similar situations at CPD.

If that is granted, sometime in the next six months, that could overturn many other cases where officers were discriminated against based on their race and sex, according to his other attorney, Chris Wiest.

Earlier this year, Mayor Cranley and Chief Eliot Isaac wrote a letter to President Joe Biden defending the city’s hiring practices.

It states in part:

“In 1980s, after decades of exclusion, the City and the DOJ entered into a consent decree that greatly increased the numbers of African-Americans and women within our department. As the current police chief, I can say that my own career benefitted from the consent decree. Without it, I would not be chief.”

After Judge Dlott’s decision earlier this month, Chief Isaac said “It is disappointing to see this go away. I recognized its benefits over the years. We will continue to look towards other avenues to create a diverse workforce that is reflective of the community we serve.”

