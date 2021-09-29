Contests
DHL worker hurt at CVG hub, flown to hospital

A DHL worker was hurt overnight at one of the facility’s sorting buildings at its hub at Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport, a DHL spokesman confirmed Wednesday.
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 7:58 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
HEBRON, Ky. (WXIX) - A DHL worker was hurt overnight at one of the facility’s sorting buildings at its hub at Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport, a DHL spokesman confirmed Wednesday.

Airport spokeswoman Mindy Kershner CVG emergency responders were called to DHL for an incident. Once they got on scene they called UC Air Care.

She referred us to the DHL spokesman, Robert Mintz, for more information.

He said a DHL female worker was hurt in one of DHL’s sort builldings at their hub at CVG

She was flown to University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

Her condition was not available.

He said he had no additional details.

FOX19 NOW will continue to update this breaking story throughout the day.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

