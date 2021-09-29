Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Hasbro to release George Lucas stormtrooper action figure

Hasbro made an action figure of "Star Wars" creator George Lucas disguised as a stormtrooper.
Hasbro made an action figure of "Star Wars" creator George Lucas disguised as a stormtrooper.(Source: Hasbro via CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 11:46 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Hasbro is honoring the creator of “Star Wars” with his own 6-inch action figure.

It’s George Lucas in disguise as a stormtrooper, complete with a removable helmet and blaster.

It coincides with the 50th anniversary of Lucas’ production company, Lucasfilm.

Hasbro’s senior director of product design said the figure “is just one of the many ways we can honor his legacy for years to come, and we hope fans cherish it as much as we did.”

Presales begin on Amazon at 1 p.m. ET Wednesday.

The toy will be released in 2022.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police at the scene of a crash in Sayler Park on Monday.
1 dead in crash in Sayler Park, police say
Garrett Penn, 35, is facing sex-related, and criminal trespassing charges.
Man arrested after being caught on video masturbating at Family Dollar store, court docs say
Agencies searched the Ross Township barn as they followed a tip about William “Billy”...
Tip in decade-old missing person case leads to search of Butler County property
A Wyoming police officer stops a break-in suspect on the porch of a family's house.
Caught on Cam: Police stop armed man from breaking into Wyoming family’s home
Joshua Turner
Life prison sentence for NKY man convicted of ‘horrific’ underage rape charges

Latest News

The bears of Fat Bear Week are back and bigger than ever!
Fat Bear Week is back in Alaska
FILE - In this Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021 file photo, a syringe is prepared with the Pfizer...
Some fear boosters will hurt drive to reach the unvaccinated
Deputies in Florida say surveillance video showed the moment where a child suffered a broken...
Florida sheriff's office release video of alleged day care abuse
A man walks past a public awareness sign for wearing protective masks and washing hands to help...
New COVID cases drop 10% globally, UN says
NASA says a fireball was visible 48 miles above the ocean off Camp Lejeune and was moving at...
WATCH: Fireball moving 32,000 mph spotted on camera