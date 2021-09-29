Contests
Mercy Health - Clermont Hospital implements new program to cut down violence against staff

By Andrea Medina
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 6:32 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
BATAVIA, Ohio (WXIX) - Mercy Health - Clermont Hospital is starting a new program with the hopes to minimize aggressive behavior and injuries towards its staff.

The program called Code Show of Support (SOS) is meant to be a de-escalation tactic, according to Behavioral Health Director Megan Birt.

“The idea behind Code SOS really is bringing a smaller group of people that have been trained in de-escalation to try to de-escalate verbally before the patient becomes physically aggressive,” Birt explained.

Healthcare staff at the hospital say they generally see around 80 patients per day.

Most days are good days, but stressful still for the hospital staff.

But during the pandemic, the aggression shown towards the staff reached an all-time high, according to hospital officials.

“They thrash things around, they throw things,” said Emergency Department Manager Heather Mills. “We do see that sometimes.”

Incidents like that brought Code SOS to life.

Since the program started in mid-July, the program has been a success with fewer instances of violence against staff members, according to Birt.

“In fact, all of the incidents I have been a part of, we have not to physically intervene with a patient,” said Birt.

Signs are hung up in the emergency department to warn patients that abuse and assault of staff will not be tolerated, and charges could come.

