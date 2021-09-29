Contests
Middletown man charged in fatal crash that ejected passenger

The crash in March 2021 killed one person and seriously injured two others.
The crash in March 2021 killed one person and seriously injured two others.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 6:09 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 22-year-old Middletown man has been charged with manslaughter six months after a crash in which one person died.

The crash happened on March 10 around 9 p.m. on Lefferson Road in Middletown, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Jordan Kenyon, 22, was driving east on Lefferson at a high rate of speed when he lost control of his vehicle, left the roadway and struck a building, police say.

Kenton was hospitalized with serious injuries following the crash.

There were three other occupants in the vehicle, according to OSHP.

Charles Barrett, 21, of Middletown was ejected during the crash and pronounced dead at the scene by the Butler County Coroner.

Khalid Cozad, 22, was hospitalized with serious injuries.

An unnamed 17-year-old male suffered life-threatening injuries and was also hospitalized.

A Butler County grand jury on Wednesday indicted Kenyon on one county of aggravated vehicular homicide and one count of vehicular assault.

His arrest is pending.

An arraignment hearing is scheduled for Oct. 5.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

