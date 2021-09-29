Motorcycle crash: 2 airlifted to hospitals

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Two people were airlifted in medical helicopters to separate hospitals from a motorcycle crash in Butler County overnight, dispatchers confirm.

It happened about 10 p.m. Tuesday near the 6000 block of Howe Road in Madison Township.

A male and a female were flown to University of Cincinnati Medical Center and Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton

The Butler County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.

FOX19 NOW will update this story once they release more information.

