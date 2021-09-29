Motorcylist on life support after West End hit-skip, family says

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man is fighting for his life after a crash in the West End Monday evening.

Family members say Mical Landrum was driving his motorcycle on Ezzard Charles near Winchell Avenue around 5 p.m. when he was hit by another vehicle who fled the scene.

Landrum is on life support at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

His sister, Ousia Turner, says she drove up to the crash scene on Monday without knowing it was her brother who was lying in the road.

“The person who did it, they were already gone,” Ousia said. “Multiple cars had passed by. Thank God there was at least a couple people who had the decency to actually stop.”

The 35-year-old is a devoted family man, according to another sister, Courtney Turner.

“He’s a father. He’s a brother. He’s an uncle. He’s a loving person,” Turner said. “He doesn’t deserve this.”

Cincinnati police shut down the road for nearly four hours afterward to investigate. They have not released any information in the crash.

The speed limit is 30 mph in the area. Neighbors say drivers often fly through the stretch and run red lights. It is not clear if that is what happened in Landrum’s case.

“We all know the motorcycle,” said close friend Kelvin Cody. “So when we saw the bike down, we knew it was him, but we don’t know how or what happened. All we know is when we get to the hospital, he’s nonresponsive. Somebody is responsible.”

Landrum’s family hopes nearby cameras captured what happened so they can get concrete answers.

Until then, they are focused on helping Landrum recover.

“If it was an accident, it was an accident,” Turner said. “But just come forward and let us know. We want justice for Mic.”

Anyone with details is asked to call the Cincinnati Police Department or Crime Stoppers at 513-352-3040.

