Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Motorcylist on life support after West End hit-skip, family says

The victim is a 35-year-old father described as a loving person.
Mical Landrum
Mical Landrum(Provided)
By Jessica Schmidt
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 8:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man is fighting for his life after a crash in the West End Monday evening.

Family members say Mical Landrum was driving his motorcycle on Ezzard Charles near Winchell Avenue around 5 p.m. when he was hit by another vehicle who fled the scene.

Landrum is on life support at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

His sister, Ousia Turner, says she drove up to the crash scene on Monday without knowing it was her brother who was lying in the road.

“The person who did it, they were already gone,” Ousia said. “Multiple cars had passed by. Thank God there was at least a couple people who had the decency to actually stop.”

The 35-year-old is a devoted family man, according to another sister, Courtney Turner.

“He’s a father. He’s a brother. He’s an uncle. He’s a loving person,” Turner said. “He doesn’t deserve this.”

Cincinnati police shut down the road for nearly four hours afterward to investigate. They have not released any information in the crash.

The speed limit is 30 mph in the area. Neighbors say drivers often fly through the stretch and run red lights. It is not clear if that is what happened in Landrum’s case.

“We all know the motorcycle,” said close friend Kelvin Cody. “So when we saw the bike down, we knew it was him, but we don’t know how or what happened. All we know is when we get to the hospital, he’s nonresponsive. Somebody is responsible.”

Landrum’s family hopes nearby cameras captured what happened so they can get concrete answers.

Until then, they are focused on helping Landrum recover.

“If it was an accident, it was an accident,” Turner said. “But just come forward and let us know. We want justice for Mic.”

Anyone with details is asked to call the Cincinnati Police Department or Crime Stoppers at 513-352-3040.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cincinnati police and fire crews are on scene of a fiery crash Downtown early Monday.
Car plunges off Downtown ramp onto street, bursts into flames: VIDEO
Police at the scene of a crash in Sayler Park on Monday.
1 dead in crash in Sayler Park, police say
Ohio State Highway Patrol ‘aware and monitoring’ possible trucker protest Monday
Brandi Turner, a mother to six kids, was shot and killed early Saturday in Over-the-Rhine.
Family wants justice for mother of 6 killed in OTR
Brooke Litchfield, 21, was arrested Saturday following a shooting at a Florence apartment...
Female escort arrested following shooting at Florence apartment, police say

Latest News

Avante Baker Beatty
‘Such a great heart:’ Family mourns 18-year-old shot to death in Avondale
Indiana State Police and Dearborn County sheriff's deputies investigate a crash involving a...
City worker thrown from tractor in US-50 crash
Jason Snader
Maximum sentence for Tri-State man who left robbery victim for dead
Cincinnati police updates council on crime stats, homicides