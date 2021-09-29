Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

OSHP Post Commander passes from COVID-19

Lt. Brian Aller had been at the Springfield Post since 2014.
Springfield Post Commander Sgt. Brian Aller
Springfield Post Commander Sgt. Brian Aller(Englewood Police Department)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 7:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Ohio State Highway Patrol Lt. Brian Aller died Wednesday from COVID-19.

OSHP confirmed the news of Aller’s passing by the virus on Wednesday evening.

Aller was hospitalized in the ER fewer than 12 days after contracting COVID-19, according to a GoFundMe set up for his wife.

Aller worked at the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office before venturing into service with OSHP.

He was at the Dayton Post and the Piqua Post, then in January 2014 became commander at the Springfield Post.

“Lt. Aller was a great law enforcement officer and a good friend. His contributions to the Clark County and Champaign County communities are immeasurable,” a spokesperson for the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office said, adding Aller “will be sorely missed.”

The Police Officers of Ohio Facebook page is compiling condolences from Ohio police departments, other OSHP posts and those who knew Aller.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police at the scene of a crash in Sayler Park on Monday.
1 dead in crash in Sayler Park, police say
Garrett Penn, 35, is facing sex-related, and criminal trespassing charges.
Man arrested after being caught on video masturbating at Family Dollar store, court docs say
Alan Greeb
Tri-State middle school teacher arrested on child porn charges, sheriff’s office says
Agencies searched the Ross Township barn as they followed a tip about William “Billy”...
Tip in decade-old missing person case leads to search of Butler County property
Ohio lawmakers are trying to pass a bill that would require vaccine mandates to include...
Republican House bill forces exemptions in Ohio vaccine mandates

Latest News

Ohio lawmakers are trying to pass a bill that would require vaccine mandates to include...
Major Ohio business groups push back against Vaccine Fairness Act
Around 70 million already eligible Americans still haven't had a vaccine shot.
Pfizer submits vax trial data for kids to FDA
Republican House bill puts gaping exemptions in Ohio vaccine mandates
Republican House bill puts gaping exemptions in Ohio vaccine mandates
Ohio lawmakers are trying to pass a bill that would require vaccine mandates to include...
Republican House bill forces exemptions in Ohio vaccine mandates