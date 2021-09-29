OSHP Post Commander passes from COVID-19

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Ohio State Highway Patrol Lt. Brian Aller died Wednesday from COVID-19.

OSHP confirmed the news of Aller’s passing by the virus on Wednesday evening.

Aller was hospitalized in the ER fewer than 12 days after contracting COVID-19, according to a GoFundMe set up for his wife.

Aller worked at the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office before venturing into service with OSHP.

He was at the Dayton Post and the Piqua Post, then in January 2014 became commander at the Springfield Post.

“Lt. Aller was a great law enforcement officer and a good friend. His contributions to the Clark County and Champaign County communities are immeasurable,” a spokesperson for the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office said, adding Aller “will be sorely missed.”

The Police Officers of Ohio Facebook page is compiling condolences from Ohio police departments, other OSHP posts and those who knew Aller.

