Photos, new docs released in murder case of Middletown 6-year-old

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Documents and photos released Wednesday shed light on 6-year-old James Hutchinson’s living conditions before his mother killed him.

Brittany Gosney, 29, confessed to killing her son on Feb. 28. She was sentenced to the maximum of life in prison with the possibility of parole after 21 years.

Among the images is the roughly three-foot-wide closet where Hutchinson and his two siblings were put in for hours, according to the prosecutor’s office.

The children were bound and gagged with their dirty underwear by Gosney’s 42-year-old boyfriend, James Hamilton, she told detectives during her interview.

The kids were tied up with rope and kept inside the closet for hours at a time, she said to police.

The three kids were kept inside the closet for hours, according to court documents. (WXIX)

Six-year-old Hutchinson managed to slip the ropes one time and yelled out, ‘mom, mom, mom, please help me. I got to use the bathroom,’ Gosney said.

Hamilton answered the call and tied the boy back up, according to Gosney.

Hutchinson was killed at a Preble County when Gosney tried to abandon him and his two siblings. Gosney has said she was under pressure from Hamilton to get rid of the kids.

Hutchinson grabbed the handle to his mom’s van when she tried driving away, Gosney explained to detectives. The 6-year-old was dragged as she drove off, Gosney confessed.

After impounding Gosney’s van, detectives documented every inch of the vehicle.

Marks on the van’s floor thought to be Hutchinson’s blood were found by officers’ black lights, documents from the prosecutor’s office claim.

The photos released Wednesday include images of Hutchinson’s bedroom, which is where Gosney says his body was kept until they could decide how to get rid of him.

Brittany Gosney brought her James Hutchinson's body back to their home after he was killed, she admitted to police. (WXIX)

Hamilton and Gosney have each confessed that they took Hutchinson’s body and dumped him in the Ohio River.

The 6-year-old boy’s body still has not been found.

Hamilton pleaded guilty to charges of kidnapping, endangering children, and gross abuse of a corpse.

He is scheduled to appear in court for sentencing on Oct. 5. Hamilton faces up to 19 years in prison.

