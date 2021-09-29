Contests
Police search for driver in Oakley hit and run crash that injured pregnant woman

By Jared Goffinet
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 2:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police are looking for the driver who they say left the scene of a Sept. 22 crash that injured a woman who was seven months pregnant.

The crash happened around 4:30 p.m. in the 4600 block of Marburg Avenue, according to police.

A black SUV crossed the double line and hit a white car head-on, police said. The pregnant woman was a passenger in the car.

The driver of the SUV initially stayed at the scene for a few minutes, but police say she eventually drove away.

Anyone with information is asked to CPD Officer Darry Tyus at 513-979-4400 and select option two.

When Cincinnati police released the crash video on Wednesday, they did not mention if the pregnant woman’s injuries harmed her baby.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

