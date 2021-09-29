Police search for driver in Oakley hit and run crash that injured pregnant woman

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police are looking for the driver who they say left the scene of a Sept. 22 crash that injured a woman who was seven months pregnant.

The crash happened around 4:30 p.m. in the 4600 block of Marburg Avenue, according to police.

A black SUV crossed the double line and hit a white car head-on, police said. The pregnant woman was a passenger in the car.

The driver of the SUV initially stayed at the scene for a few minutes, but police say she eventually drove away.

On 9-22 an SUV driving near 4605 Marburg Ave crossed the double yellow line and collided head on with a sedan. The SUV drove away. The passenger in the sedan that was struck is 7-months pregnant and was injured in the crash. Please contact police if you can identify the driver. pic.twitter.com/cpPWH1larc — Cincinnati Police Department (@CincyPD) September 29, 2021

Anyone with information is asked to CPD Officer Darry Tyus at 513-979-4400 and select option two.

When Cincinnati police released the crash video on Wednesday, they did not mention if the pregnant woman’s injuries harmed her baby.

