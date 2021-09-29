Sam Adams Taproom, The Arepa Place partner to create original beer for Hispanic Heritage Month

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Sam Adams and The Arepa Place are coming together to create an original beer to honor Hispanic Heritage Month.

The beer will be called Avena Colombiana, just like a well-known drink from Colombia.

“It’s kind of an interesting one,” explains Sam Adams Taproom Head Brewer Chris Siegman, “I don’t think I’ve seen any beer made like this before or done in this fashion and I’m very excited to see how it turns out.”

The inspiration for the beer came from Siegman, who then took it Isis Arrieta-Dennis, the owner of The Arepa Place.

The Arepa Place specializes in Colombian food, selling arepas and empanadas. They also sell a drink called Avena Colombiana. It’s an oat-based shake or smoothie.

“I have a lot of Colombians coming to the restaurant and they just buy the big bottle of Avena Colombiana and that reminds them of home,” says Arrieta-Dennis. “So, when Chris came with the idea, I was like, ‘how do you know about the drink?’ It was excellent because a lot of people love the flavor, and they go back to taste it.”

That is the influence of a new beer being brewed right now at the Sam Adams Taproom.

The relationship between the businesses started in 2018 when Arrieta-Dennis won a grant through Sam Adams’ “Brewing the American Dream” contest.

Thanks to that grant, The Arepa Place was able to go from a pop-up in front of Findlay Market, to an actual storefront inside the market in 2018.

Siegman says he looks forward to working with local partners in collaborations like this one.

“There is so much talent, so much creativity in the area,” says Siegman. “Just recipes, ideas, I always gain information from other partners.”

Once the beer is done brewing and it’s ready to drink, you must hurry down to either business and grab a glass or a can before the small batch is gone.

The beer should be available beginning Oct. 8. Hispanic Heritage Month continues until Oct. 15.

