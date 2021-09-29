School bus crash in Westwood
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 7:42 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police are on scene of a school bus crash in Westwood.
The crash was reported on Westwood Northern Boulevard near Gobel Avenue about 6:45 a.m. Wednesday.
Police say the bus was turning left at the time.
Students were on board.
At least one injury was reported, but it’s not clear if any students were.
