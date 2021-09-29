CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police are on scene of a school bus crash in Westwood.

The crash was reported on Westwood Northern Boulevard near Gobel Avenue about 6:45 a.m. Wednesday.

Police say the bus was turning left at the time.

Students were on board.

At least one injury was reported, but it’s not clear if any students were.

BREAKING NOW: school bus crash at westwood northern blvd near gobel ave. Police say there were kids on the bus at the time .. at least one may be hurt @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/11so0dJ5RV — Morgan Parrish (@MorganParrishTV) September 29, 2021

Traffic Crash 2476 Westwood Northern Blvd. Two vehicles involved,with a road closure . please use alternate route.@CincyPD pic.twitter.com/pEvlKCuR8f — Cincinnati Police Department (@CincyPD) September 29, 2021

A closer look..Police say it happened around 6:45 this morning, as the bus was making a left turn @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/qRwWpwHqUo — Morgan Parrish (@MorganParrishTV) September 29, 2021

FOX19 NOW has messages into a spokeswoman for Cincinnati Public Schools.

