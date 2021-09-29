‘Such a great heart:’ Family mourns 18-year-old shot to death in Avondale

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Family and friends gathered on Tuesday to mourn the death of Avante Baker Beatty fewer than 24 hours after he was shot dead in Avondale.

Police found the 18-year-old with a gunshot wound on Lexington Avenue near Reading Road on Monday afternoon.

Beatty died at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

No arrests have been made, and police have not released suspect information.

“He had a heart,” said Beatty’s grandmother, Rhonda Baker. “[...]If he could help anybody, he would.”

Rhonda’s family describes the 18-year-old as a “sour patch” kid.

“He was sweet and sour at the same time,” Beatty’s mother, Amanda Baker, said. “But overall, I think he was a good kid, and he didn’t deserve this at all.”

Amanda says the shootings are out of control.

“This killin’ needs to stop,” she said. “It’s been going on for too long. Too many kids are getting shot and killed out here. Every day.”

Rhonda agrees.

“I just want these kids to wake up,” she said. “They need to give their souls to God so he can help them.”

The family of 18-year-old Avante Baker Beatty is having a candle light vigil and balloon release in Avondale. Avante was shot and killed Monday. Police are investigating to find who killed him. Watch @FOX19 at 10 pm to hear from his family. pic.twitter.com/uZ2hmx82em — Kody Fisher (@KodyFisherTV) September 29, 2021

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the Cincinnati Police Department’s Homicide Unit: 513-352-3542.

