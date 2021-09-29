Contests
Suspect seen on video stealing art from Butler County disabilities resource center

The Facebook post says the man stole the Bengals mosaic aroud 8 a.m. Wednesday.
The Facebook post says the man stole the Bengals mosaic aroud 8 a.m. Wednesday.(Butler County Board of Developmental Disabilities)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 1:46 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A disabilities resource center in Butler County is asking for help to identify the man they say stole from them early Wednesday.

The man went to the Butler County Board of Developmental Disabilities on Liberty Fairfield Road, where he stole their Bengals mosaic piece, according to the Facebook post.

Photos from Butler County Board of Developmental Disabilities show the man getting out of a silver BMW SUV.

They also posted a video showing the man walking back with the mosaic after ripping it from the wall.

The art piece is very meaningful to the support center, they wrote in the post.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Fairfield Township Police Department at 513-887-4406.

Butler County Board of Developmental Disabilities works to help people live and find work within their community.

