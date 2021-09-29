Temperatures remain above average through the week

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Sunny and warm today with highs around 80 degrees for most of the Tri-State. Tonight stays mostly clear with a few passing clouds. Lows drop into the mid 50s downtown, lower 50s in the suburbs.

Thursday features plenty of morning sunshine with increasing clouds in the afternoon. Highs are once again heading for the upper 70s to around 80 degrees. Comfortable football weather tomorrow night as the Bengals host Jacksonville in prime time. Kick off is at 8:20 p.m. Temperatures will drop into the 60s during the game.

Dry conditions continue on Friday. Cloud cover will increase late Saturday evening. Saturday will be the driest day of the weekend. Watch for a few pop-up showers early on Sunday morning. Keep the rain gear within reach. Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms are possible anytime Sunday, Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. We are not expecting constant rain, but each day carries a chance for scattered showers.

