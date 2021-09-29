Contests
Tri-State middle school teacher arrested on child porn charges, sheriff’s office says

The teacher is accused of possessing child porn depicting girls ages 8 and 10.
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 4:52 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
DELHI TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of a Delhi Middle School teacher on child porn charges.

Alan Greeb, 47, was taken into custody at the school on Wednesday without incident and is currently at the Hamilton County Justice Center.

Greeb teaches band and orchestra, according to the staff directory.

According to an HCSO spokesperson, the charges do not involve any children at Delhi Middle School.

The Regional Electronics and Computer Investigations Section began investigating Greeb’s online activities after receiving multiple tips through its partnership with a national task force, the Internet Crimes Against Children.

Greeb is accused of possessing a picture of a naked 10-year-old girl in which the girl is exposing herself to the camera in a “lascivious manner,” a picture of a naked 8-year-old girl posed with a naked man and a 45-second video of a 10-year-old girl in which the girl performs sexual acts, according to court documents.

Greeb faces charges of pandering sexually oriented material involving a minor and pandering obscenity with a minor.

The Cincinnati Police Department and the Delhi Police Department joined HCSO in announcing the arrest.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is urged to RECI at 513.946.8338.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

