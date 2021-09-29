Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Unemployed Ohioans with stolen benefits can soon get them back

An account takeover is a crime where a criminal gains unauthorized access to a legitimate...
An account takeover is a crime where a criminal gains unauthorized access to a legitimate claimant’s account and changes banking information to reroute unemployment benefits away from the victim, the ODJFS.(Source: Gray News)
By Jason Scott
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 12:45 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Starting Friday, Ohioans who were victims of unemployment account takeovers can begin the process of trying to get that money back, FOX19 Now Investigates has learned.

The Ohio Department of Job and Family Services (ODJFS) says those who believe they were victims of an account takeover should call 1-877-644-6562 to request reimbursement.

An account takeover is a crime where a criminal gains unauthorized access to a legitimate claimant’s account and changes banking information to reroute unemployment benefits away from the victim, the ODJFS.

“Our goal is to ensure victims of account takeovers are made whole,” said ODJFS Director Matt Damschroder.

Once the call is made, the request will result in an affidavit being sent to the individual.

The affidavit will ask individuals to indicate the weeks they did not receive funds.

After completing the affidavit, an individual must sign it in the presence of a licensed notary public, and return it to ODJFS by email, fax, or U.S. mail. A scan or legible photograph of the notarized affidavit will suffice for email submissions.

Damschroder says staff members must individually review and adjudicate each requested week of reimbursement.

Once a determination is made, individuals will be notified of a decision.

If approved, restitution will be made, and if denied, information on appeals rights will be given. ODJFS says there is no estimate on processing time currently.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police at the scene of a crash in Sayler Park on Monday.
1 dead in crash in Sayler Park, police say
Garrett Penn, 35, is facing sex-related, and criminal trespassing charges.
Man arrested after being caught on video masturbating at Family Dollar store, court docs say
Agencies searched the Ross Township barn as they followed a tip about William “Billy”...
Tip in decade-old missing person case leads to search of Butler County property
A Wyoming police officer stops a break-in suspect on the porch of a family's house.
Caught on Cam: Police stop armed man from breaking into Wyoming family’s home
Joshua Turner
Life prison sentence for NKY man convicted of ‘horrific’ underage rape charges

Latest News

Outdated systems and overwhelming claims caused the failure of Ohio’s unemployment system, the...
Outdated systems, overwhelming claims caused failure of Ohio’s unemployment system, state auditor says
Outdated systems, overwhelming claims caused failure of Ohio’s unemployment system, state...
Outdated systems, overwhelming claims caused failure of Ohio’s unemployment system, state auditor says
On Friday, FOX19 NOW Investigates was able to talk with Ohio Department of Job & Family...
ODJFS Director offers message to unemployed Ohioans: ‘We’re not finished yet, we’re not going to rest’
Ohio Department of Job & Family Services Director Matt Damschroder
One-on-one interview with Ohio Department of Job & Family Services Director Matt Damschroder