Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Update: Crossing guard, adult struck in East Price Hill, police say

Cincinnati police are releasing new information about two pedestrians struck in East Price Hill...
Cincinnati police are releasing new information about two pedestrians struck in East Price Hill Wednesday morning.(FOX19 NOW)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 9:01 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police are releasing new information about two pedestrians struck in East Price Hill Wednesday morning.

It happened about 7:45 a.m. at Warsaw and Grand avenues in East Price Hill.

Initially, Cincinnati police spokeswoman Emily Szink told FOX19 NOW a student and crossing guard were struck by a vehicle that fled the scene but was later arrested.

Szink said about an hour later it turns out the student was really an adult:

“....there was no child struck at 2916 Warsaw. There was some confusion on scene,” she said.

“A guard and a pedestrian in the area were hit by the suspect vehicle that fled. The crossing guard is okay and was not transported. The pedestrian just happened to be in the area waiting for the bus and is an adult and was taken to hospital.”

The striking vehicle was found abandoned in the 400 block of Walnut Street at 7:55 a.m., and the driver was arrested Downtown at 8:05 a.m., according to Szink and emergency dispatches.

We will continue to update this story on air and all our digital platforms.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police at the scene of a crash in Sayler Park on Monday.
1 dead in crash in Sayler Park, police say
Garrett Penn, 35, is facing sex-related, and criminal trespassing charges.
Man arrested after being caught on video masturbating at Family Dollar store, court docs say
A Wyoming police officer stops a break-in suspect on the porch of a family's house.
Caught on Cam: Police stop armed man from breaking into Wyoming family’s home
Agencies searched the Ross Township barn as they followed a tip about William “Billy”...
Tip in decade-old missing person case leads to search of Butler County property
Joshua Turner
Life prison sentence for NKY man convicted of ‘horrific’ underage rape charges

Latest News

Marcus Johnson
SWAT situation ends in arrest of Avondale man
Cincinnati police are on scene of a school bus crash in Westwood.
School bus crash in Westwood
A DHL worker was hurt overnight at one of the facility’s sorting buildings at its hub at...
DHL worker hurt at CVG hub, flown to hospital
sayler park
Walk to End Alzheimer's at Sawyer Point this weekend