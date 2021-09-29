Update: Crossing guard, adult struck in East Price Hill, police say

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police are releasing new information about two pedestrians struck in East Price Hill Wednesday morning.

It happened about 7:45 a.m. at Warsaw and Grand avenues in East Price Hill.

Initially, Cincinnati police spokeswoman Emily Szink told FOX19 NOW a student and crossing guard were struck by a vehicle that fled the scene but was later arrested.

Szink said about an hour later it turns out the student was really an adult:

“....there was no child struck at 2916 Warsaw. There was some confusion on scene,” she said.

“A guard and a pedestrian in the area were hit by the suspect vehicle that fled. The crossing guard is okay and was not transported. The pedestrian just happened to be in the area waiting for the bus and is an adult and was taken to hospital.”

The striking vehicle was found abandoned in the 400 block of Walnut Street at 7:55 a.m., and the driver was arrested Downtown at 8:05 a.m., according to Szink and emergency dispatches.

We will continue to update this story on air and all our digital platforms.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.