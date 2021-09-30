Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

40+ rabbit rescue from Deer Park apartment; shelter has ‘urgent need’ for supplies

The shelter is asking anyone with extra rabbit cages or large dog crates to donate them.
Cincinnati Animal CARE rescued 41 rabbits from a Deer Park apartment.
Cincinnati Animal CARE rescued 41 rabbits from a Deer Park apartment.(Cincinnati Animal CARE)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 6:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Cincinnati animal rescue is up 41 rabbits after visiting a single apartment on Thursday.

Officials with Hamilton County Animal Services and Cincinnati Animal CARE found the rabbits in a Deer Park apartment.

According to a spokesperson for Cincinnati Animal CARE, the shelter has not taken in that many rabbits in the last 14 months combined, meaning the shelter is in “urgent need” of supplies.

That includes rabbit cages.

The spokesperson says those who have extra rabbit cages or large dog crates laying around should consider donating them to Cincinnati Animal CARE in Northside.

Post by Cincinnati Animal CARE.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alan Greeb
Delhi Middle School teacher arrested on child porn charges, sheriff’s office says
The SUV driver initially stayed at the crash for a few minutes, but she eventually drove away.
Police search for driver in Oakley hit and run crash that injured pregnant woman
Two people were airlifted in medical helicopters to separate hospitals from a motorcycle crash...
Motorcycle crash: 2 airlifted to hospitals
Police say they will be working with trained searchers in an attempt to recover James’s body.
Photos, new docs released in murder case of Middletown 6-year-old
Marcus Johnson, 27, of Avondale was booked into the Hamilton County Justice Center at 4:53 a.m....
SWAT situation ends in arrest of Avondale man

Latest News

Liberty Township Trustee Tom Farrell (left) and Butler County Auditor Roger Reynolds (right).
Corruption-related allegations in lawsuit against Butler County auditor, Liberty trustee
CPD's new telehealth program with UC Health promises to connect those experiencing a mental...
Cincinnati police now using iPads to help those in crisis
Cleveland Police still looking for the suspect responsible for striking a police officer and...
Suspect who struck Cleveland police officer, cruiser still on the loose
President Joe Biden watches as a carry team moves a transfer case containing the remains of...
Tri-State Marine jailed after demanding ‘accountability’ from military leaders over Afghan response