40+ rabbit rescue from Deer Park apartment; shelter has ‘urgent need’ for supplies

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Cincinnati animal rescue is up 41 rabbits after visiting a single apartment on Thursday.

Officials with Hamilton County Animal Services and Cincinnati Animal CARE found the rabbits in a Deer Park apartment.

According to a spokesperson for Cincinnati Animal CARE, the shelter has not taken in that many rabbits in the last 14 months combined, meaning the shelter is in “urgent need” of supplies.

That includes rabbit cages.

The spokesperson says those who have extra rabbit cages or large dog crates laying around should consider donating them to Cincinnati Animal CARE in Northside.

