Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Addiction Therapy at the Touch of a Button

By Kyle Midura
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 10:32 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - There’s seemingly an app for everything these days, including hacking the mental elements of drug addiction.

“We can’t be available to our patients 24-7,” said Bruce Goldman, senior director of behavioral health at Zucker Hillside Hospital on Long Island, “the app is.”

The hospital began prescribing reSET-O as part of a pandemic pilot program, now the app is a standard care option.

“Very pleased to say it’s worked remarkably well,” said Goldman

reSET-O -- which offers lessons for coping with cravings, self-tracking of triggers, and gift card rewards for progress and sobriety -- is paired with buprenorphine, a medication used to wean patients off opiates. Its built on a cognitive behavioral therapy foundation, the same clinical approach used by many clinicians for in-person therapy.

Goldman said the app’s greatest impact is keeping opiate use disorder patients engaged along their path to recovery and in treatment. Unlike medications, the reSET-O does not pose complications from side effects.

“Greatest [possible] downside is [patients] won’t use it,” he said. Goldman said they leave it up to patients whether to give the app a try. More than half ask to stay on it.

reSET-O is the only program of its sort to earn FDA approval for treating opiate addiction. Experts said a handful of products offer similar promise.

“These digital treatments can provide care that is sometimes as good as or better than clinician delivered therapy,” said Dr. Lisa Marsch, a researcher with Dartmouth College’s Geisel School of Medicine.

But, Marsch said most of the 200 wellness and therapy programs hitting digital marketplaces every day can’t make similar claims about effectiveness. She said given the ever-changing space and evidence, clinicians can lean on regulators and benefit managers to distinguish between bogus and beneficial apps.

Marsch said the distinction is critical to proper care to ensure, “you’re actually getting a clinical grade intervention via software.”

Marsch said retaining patients is critical to helping patients kick addiction, noting evidence that programs like reSET-O do just that, doubling chances of success. Rewards for progress can be an effective tool providing speedy positive reinforcement. The usual benefits of getting clean are rarely instant.

Most apps focus on providing lessons or guidance, and don’t need a constant internet connection.

Newer efforts could analyze patient’s social media and health data to predict when a patient is at risk of relapse and intervene. “There’s a really strong proof of concept in that space right now,” Marsch said.

Advances in digital options promise even better results, but practitioners and researchers say no tool can force an unwilling patient to get clean.

The Gray T.V. D.C. Bureau tried to connect with multiple patients to learn more about their experiences with apps like reSet-O but could not find one willing to talk. App store reviews show users reporting mixed impressions.

reSET-O recently launched a new partnership with the Ninilchik Village Tribe in Alaska. And, the state of Ohio recently announced that it has agreed to cover the program for some communities.

Copyright 2021 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alan Greeb
Delhi Middle School teacher arrested on child porn charges, sheriff’s office says
Two people were airlifted in medical helicopters to separate hospitals from a motorcycle crash...
Motorcycle crash: 2 airlifted to hospitals
The SUV driver initially stayed at the crash for a few minutes, but she eventually drove away.
Police search for driver in Oakley hit and run crash that injured pregnant woman
Marcus Johnson, 27, of Avondale was booked into the Hamilton County Justice Center at 4:53 a.m....
SWAT situation ends in arrest of Avondale man
A DHL worker was hurt overnight at one of the facility’s sorting buildings at its hub at...
DHL worker hurt at CVG hub, flown to hospital

Latest News

Jacob Cole McCarty, who was reported missing last Tuesday, was found dead by Harrison County...
Missing 14-year-old from Corydon found dead near wooded area, sheriff’s office confirms
Powerball up to $620 million.
Winning $2 million Powerball ticket sold in Ohio
Franchez Rivers
Arrest in woman’s homicide in Clifton
Cincinnati police tell FOX19 NOW they are investigating after people in two vehicles fired what...
Witnesses estimate 20-40 shots fired on Eastern Avenue, police say