Archdiocese of Cincinnati releases first draft of reorganization plan for Catholic parishes

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Archdiocese of Cincinnati has released the first draft of a plan called “Beacons of Light” which is meant to reorganize parishes and their leadership. Archdiocese officials hope this will address current challenges and set the Catholic church up for growth in the future.

Families of Parishes will then be responsible for revising Mass schedules, combining church programs, and making decisions about the future of underutilized church buildings along with the status of Catholic schools

Planning for the reorganization has been underway for months however, no final decisions have been made about what the archdiocese will look like a year from now.

“‘Beacons of Light’ is a pastoral planning process that the Archdiocese is undertaking that will be a sweeping change, honestly,” Jennifer Schack from the Archdiocese of Cincinnati said.

Under the plan, parishes will be grouped into six new areas known as deaneries. Families of Parishes will then be assigned to one of those six areas.

Each parish will have a pastor and up to four priests. A parochial vicar or retired priest may also serve the parish.

Archbishop Dennis Schnurr addressed parishioners earlier this month to explain the importance of the restructuring plan.

“If we are simply doing the same thing in the same way, because this is what was done 50 years ago, that’s not a good model,” Schnurr said. “We need to be forever young, forever changing, because the world around us is forever changing.”

The final announcement about restructuring will be made in November and implementation will begin July 1, 2022.

The final announcement about restructuring will be made in November and implementation will begin July 1, 2022.

Archbishop Schnurr says there are three reasons for the restructuring of parishes:

Why Now?

Religious practice has been declining for more than a decade in Cincinnati. From 2010-2019, the sacramental practice (including baptisms, first communions, confirmations, and weddings) declined by 23%.

Church buildings in many cases are underutilized. In the Archdiocese of Cincinnati, the average Sunday Mass is about one-third-full. The church says the infrastructure and schedules were created for a different era.

The diocese maintains priests are stretched to the limit and the problem is growing. The number of archdiocesan priests available for assignment is expected to decline by 20% over the next five years.

Archbishop Schnurr says there are more men in the seminary today compared to the last 50 years. The problem the local Catholic church has faced is a third of active priests have been ordained in the last 10 years.

“We have about 150 active priests. 50 have been ordained in the last 10 years,” Schnurr said in a YouTube video released last month. “The challenge that we found is that we’ve been asking these newly ordained priests to become pastors too soon.”

Will My Church & Kids School Close?

There will be churches that will close, but not right away. Each of the parishes will create a staff and council that will determine Sunday Mass schedules and locations. Decisions about parish assets, including church buildings, will be made by the parish council. The Archdiocese of Cincinnati will not make any of these decisions; they will be left up to each parish. Archdiocese leaders say those decisions could take years to make and implement.

Timeline

Fall 2020: “Beacons of Light” was announced. The data gathering from parishes and schools began.

Winter 2020/21: Data gathering continued as the design for the parish planning process began.

Spring 2021: Parish and school data was analyzed, and the Current Reality Report was created. The first draft Families of Parishes was created. This began the review process of the draft, work that has continued up to today (Fall 2021).

Summer 2021: Families of Parishes drafting continued. The draft of the parish planning process was completed.

Fall 2021: Draft Families of Parishes are published for comment. Parish planning process is finalized. Families of Parishes will be finalized and announced. (This is expected in late November.)

Winter 2021/22: Work will continue on the parish planning process that will support the newly formed Families of Parishes upon implementation.

Spring 2022: Pastors and parish leaders will begin preparing for the parish planning process.

Summer 2022: Families of Parishes implementation will begin. Each Family of Parishes will start its parish planning process.

What Happens Now

Parishioners will be allowed ask questions and comment over the next 20 days. You may drop your comments off at your parish office or mail them to Beacons of Light, C/O Archdiocese of Cincinnati, 100 East Eighth Street, Cincinnati, Ohio, 45202. They may also be submitted online at www.BeaconsAOC.org.

“October 1 is an announcement publicly of the draft families of parishes,” Schack said. “There has been more than a year of work on our end to get to the point of making this draft available for the public.”

Why is this a big deal?

The Catholic Church has looked into restructuring parishes several times over the years. The previous planning resulted in “clusters” or “regions” of free-standing parishes under a common pastor. The “Beacons of Light” plan is more in-depth.

Parishes, churches and schools have been attended to by families for generations in some places. Possible changes to the mass schedule to the church they attend will be emotional for many of the faithful.

“We want to be very clear as the church that we recognize this is a very difficult thing that as people step into really understanding what we’re going to do for ‘Beacons of Light,’ Schack said. “Everyone will be impacted in the Archdiocese that all of the faithful will have to engage with this, will have to journey together to go through what this will mean for changes at their parish.”

The Archdiocese of Cincinnati is the 44th largest Catholic diocese in the country, with more than 440,000 Catholics, and has the fifth largest Catholic School enrollment with more than 40,000 students. There are currently 208 parishes and 112 Catholic primary and secondary schools in the diocese.

