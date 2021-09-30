Advertisement

Archdiocese of Cincinnati releases first draft of reorganization plan for Catholic parishes

The Archdiocese of Cincinnati announced the beginning of a reorganization plan called "Beacons...
The Archdiocese of Cincinnati announced the beginning of a reorganization plan called "Beacons of Light" in Fall 2020. The first draft of that plan was just released.(ZVARDON | Archdiocese of Cincinnati)
By Chris Riva
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 4:59 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Archdiocese of Cincinnati has released the first draft of a plan called “Beacons of Light” which is meant to reorganize parishes and their leadership. Archdiocese officials hope this will address current challenges and set the Catholic church up for growth in the future.

Families of Parishes will then be responsible for revising Mass schedules, combining church programs, and making decisions about the future of underutilized church buildings along with the status of Catholic schools

Planning for the reorganization has been underway for months however, no final decisions have been made about what the archdiocese will look like a year from now.

“‘Beacons of Light’ is a pastoral planning process that the Archdiocese is undertaking that will be a sweeping change, honestly,” Jennifer Schack from the Archdiocese of Cincinnati said.

Under the plan, parishes will be grouped into six new areas known as deaneries. Families of Parishes will then be assigned to one of those six areas.

Each parish will have a pastor and up to four priests. A parochial vicar or retired priest may also serve the parish.

Archbishop Dennis Schnurr addressed parishioners earlier this month to explain the importance of the restructuring plan.

“If we are simply doing the same thing in the same way, because this is what was done 50 years ago, that’s not a good model,” Schnurr said. “We need to be forever young, forever changing, because the world around us is forever changing.”

Parishioners will be able to comment on the reorganization draft plan from Oct. 1-20. You may drop your comments off at your parish office or mail them to Beacons of Light, C/O Archdiocese of Cincinnati, 100 East Eighth Street, Cincinnati, Ohio, 45202. They may also be submitted online at www.BeaconsAOC.org.

The final announcement about restructuring will be made in November and implementation will begin July 1, 2022.

Archbishop Schnurr says there are three reasons for the restructuring of parishes:

Why Now?

  • Religious practice has been declining for more than a decade in Cincinnati. From 2010-2019, the sacramental practice (including baptisms, first communions, confirmations, and weddings) declined by 23%.
  • Church buildings in many cases are underutilized. In the Archdiocese of Cincinnati, the average Sunday Mass is about one-third-full. The church says the infrastructure and schedules were created for a different era.
  • The diocese maintains priests are stretched to the limit and the problem is growing. The number of archdiocesan priests available for assignment is expected to decline by 20% over the next five years.

Archbishop Schnurr says there are more men in the seminary today compared to the last 50 years. The problem the local Catholic church has faced is a third of active priests have been ordained in the last 10 years.

“We have about 150 active priests. 50 have been ordained in the last 10 years,” Schnurr said in a YouTube video released last month. “The challenge that we found is that we’ve been asking these newly ordained priests to become pastors too soon.”

Will My Church & Kids School Close?

There will be churches that will close, but not right away. Each of the parishes will create a staff and council that will determine Sunday Mass schedules and locations. Decisions about parish assets, including church buildings, will be made by the parish council. The Archdiocese of Cincinnati will not make any of these decisions; they will be left up to each parish. Archdiocese leaders say those decisions could take years to make and implement.

Timeline

  • Fall 2020: “Beacons of Light” was announced. The data gathering from parishes and schools began.
  • Winter 2020/21: Data gathering continued as the design for the parish planning process began.
  • Spring 2021: Parish and school data was analyzed, and the Current Reality Report was created. The first draft Families of Parishes was created. This began the review process of the draft, work that has continued up to today (Fall 2021).
  • Summer 2021: Families of Parishes drafting continued. The draft of the parish planning process was completed.
  • Fall 2021: Draft Families of Parishes are published for comment. Parish planning process is finalized. Families of Parishes will be finalized and announced. (This is expected in late November.)
  • Winter 2021/22: Work will continue on the parish planning process that will support the newly formed Families of Parishes upon implementation.
  • Spring 2022: Pastors and parish leaders will begin preparing for the parish planning process.
  • Summer 2022: Families of Parishes implementation will begin. Each Family of Parishes will start its parish planning process.

What Happens Now

Parishioners will be allowed ask questions and comment over the next 20 days. You may drop your comments off at your parish office or mail them to Beacons of Light, C/O Archdiocese of Cincinnati, 100 East Eighth Street, Cincinnati, Ohio, 45202. They may also be submitted online at www.BeaconsAOC.org.

“October 1 is an announcement publicly of the draft families of parishes,” Schack said. “There has been more than a year of work on our end to get to the point of making this draft available for the public.”

Why is this a big deal?

The Catholic Church has looked into restructuring parishes several times over the years. The previous planning resulted in “clusters” or “regions” of free-standing parishes under a common pastor. The “Beacons of Light” plan is more in-depth.

Parishes, churches and schools have been attended to by families for generations in some places. Possible changes to the mass schedule to the church they attend will be emotional for many of the faithful.

“We want to be very clear as the church that we recognize this is a very difficult thing that as people step into really understanding what we’re going to do for ‘Beacons of Light,’ Schack said. “Everyone will be impacted in the Archdiocese that all of the faithful will have to engage with this, will have to journey together to go through what this will mean for changes at their parish.”

The Archdiocese of Cincinnati is the 44th largest Catholic diocese in the country, with more than 440,000 Catholics, and has the fifth largest Catholic School enrollment with more than 40,000 students. There are currently 208 parishes and 112 Catholic primary and secondary schools in the diocese.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Butler County

Corruption-related allegations in lawsuit against Butler County auditor, Liberty trustee

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
87-year-old West Chester man says elected officials interfered with development of his land

Butler County

Man at-large after theft of precious Bengals mosaic in Butler County

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Kody Fisher
The piece of art was stolen from a developmental disabilities resource center in Butler County.

News

Family seeking justice six years after man was shot and killed at front door

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jessica Schmidt
The 18-year-old Woodward High School graduate died in 2015.

News

FULL VIDEO: Interview with the parents of Lt. Col Stu Scheller

Updated: 3 hours ago

Latest News

News

40+ rabbits rescued from Deer Park apartment

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By FOX19 Digital Staff and Courtney King
The shelter is asking anyone with extra rabbit cages or large dog crates to donate them.

News

Cincinnati police now using iPads to help those in crisis

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Andrea Medina
The telehealth program is touted as a way to help keep people out of jail or the emergency room.

State

Suspect who struck Cleveland police officer, cruiser still on the loose

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Rachel Vadaj, Avery Williams and Aria Janel
The officer was struck Thursday night near West 32nd Street and Clark Avenue.

Political

Tri-State Marine jailed after demanding ‘accountability’ from military leaders over Afghan response

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Kim Schupp and Mike Schell
Last month, Lt. Col Stu Scheller posted videos of himself online slamming military leadership for its response in Afghanistan.

State

Ohio’s minimum wage to increase in 2022

Updated: 9 hours ago
Ohio’s minimum wage to increase in 2022

Crime

Driver arrested following June crash that killed Tri-State church musician in Anderson Township

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Jared Goffinet
The crash happened more than three months ago.