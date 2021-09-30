Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Bengals Ja’Marr Chase named NFL Offensive Rookie of the Month

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) celebrates after making a catch against the...
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) celebrates after making a catch against the Minnesota Vikings in the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)(Jeff Dean | AP)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 11:29 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati Bengals No. 5 overall pick in the 2021 draft Ja’Marr Chase is the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Month for September.

The wide receiver out of LSU leads all rookies in receiving yards with 220 and touchdowns with four. Chase’s four touchdowns are also tied for second across the entire league.

Chase is just the ninth rookie in NFL history to score a touchdown in each of his first three career games.

Chase also won the Pepsi Zero Sugar Rookie of the Week for his regular season debut against the Minnesota Vikings.

There’s even more to his impressive start.

The Bengals rookie is now one of three players to catch a touchdown of at least 25 yards in each of his three games.

The pair of touchdowns against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 3 made him the youngest ever (and first 21-year-old) with four receiving touchdowns through their first three career games. Chase topped the mark set by Hall of Fame wide receiver Randy Moss in 1998.

Chase is just the third Bengal to win Rookie of the Month honors. (The award started in 1996.)

Other Bengals to win the award include running back Corey Dillon (1997), quarterback Andy Dalton (2011) and linebacker Odell Thurman (2005).

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alan Greeb
Delhi Middle School teacher arrested on child porn charges, sheriff’s office says
Two people were airlifted in medical helicopters to separate hospitals from a motorcycle crash...
Motorcycle crash: 2 airlifted to hospitals
The SUV driver initially stayed at the crash for a few minutes, but she eventually drove away.
Police search for driver in Oakley hit and run crash that injured pregnant woman
Marcus Johnson, 27, of Avondale was booked into the Hamilton County Justice Center at 4:53 a.m....
SWAT situation ends in arrest of Avondale man
A DHL worker was hurt overnight at one of the facility’s sorting buildings at its hub at...
DHL worker hurt at CVG hub, flown to hospital

Latest News

UC gets shot in top ten match-up at Notre Dame
"This what you've dreamed of"
FC Cincinnati head coach Jaap Stam stands on the sidelines during the first half of an MLS...
FC Cincinnati parts ways with head coach
Hoxworth Blood Center, the University of Cincinnati and the Cincinnati Bengals will be hosting...
Donors needed for annual Bengals Blood Drive
Gold Star is offering their Who Dey Ways meal deal.
Celebrate the Bengals win with free Gold Star Chili