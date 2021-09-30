Bengals Ja’Marr Chase named NFL Offensive Rookie of the Month

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati Bengals No. 5 overall pick in the 2021 draft Ja’Marr Chase is the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Month for September.

The wide receiver out of LSU leads all rookies in receiving yards with 220 and touchdowns with four. Chase’s four touchdowns are also tied for second across the entire league.

Chase is just the ninth rookie in NFL history to score a touchdown in each of his first three career games.

Ja'Marr Chase has been named the NFL's Offensive Rookie of the Month. pic.twitter.com/OszKB7ZTfu — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) September 30, 2021

Chase also won the Pepsi Zero Sugar Rookie of the Week for his regular season debut against the Minnesota Vikings.

There’s even more to his impressive start.

The Bengals rookie is now one of three players to catch a touchdown of at least 25 yards in each of his three games.

The pair of touchdowns against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 3 made him the youngest ever (and first 21-year-old) with four receiving touchdowns through their first three career games. Chase topped the mark set by Hall of Fame wide receiver Randy Moss in 1998.

Chase is just the third Bengal to win Rookie of the Month honors. (The award started in 1996.)

Other Bengals to win the award include running back Corey Dillon (1997), quarterback Andy Dalton (2011) and linebacker Odell Thurman (2005).

