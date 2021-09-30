Cincinnati police now using iPads to help those in crisis

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police unveiled a telehealth program on Thursday that’s the first of its kind in the region.

Previously, according to CPD, officers involved with someone experiencing a mental health crisis would call a member of UC Health’s Mobile Crisis Team on the phone.

Now, CPD officers can connect to a UC Health social worker via video.

For Cincinnati Police Chief Eliot Isaac, the new program is another opportunity to beat back against the narrative that police do not work with mental health professionals. In fact, CPD’s partnership with the Mobile Crisis Team is three decades old.

“We respond together, literally 1,000 calls of service for those with mental health crises,” he said. “We work together. We commonly look for opportunities to expand this.”

The Telehealth Mobile Crisis Response program does just that.

“It will allow us to serve even more residents of Hamilton County who find themselves of a loved one experiencing a mental health crisis or needing help in this area,” said Kathy Miller with the Mobile Crisis Unit.

The program outfits 20 officers with tablets during their shifts. When responding to a crisis, an officer holds the tablet while another officer stays vigilant in the area.

“We have real-time, instant access to mental health professionals to assist officers in the field to better serve the public and provide the highest level service we can,” Isaac said.

The chief adds the program will help individuals avoid a needless trip to the jail or the emergency room.

