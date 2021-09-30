Cincinnati Zoo looks to fill job openings for fall, winter seasons

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden is looking to fill a number of openings for the fall and winter seasons.

There are openings in the visitor experience, wild encounters, park operations, horticulture departments and more.

“We are open year-round and gearing up for PNC Festival of Lights. We are excited to welcome people to the Zoo this fall and winter and to be in a position to hire people,” said Cincinnati Zoo director Thane Maynard. “We are looking for individuals who are enthusiastic about the Zoo’s mission and embrace our core values.”

The Zoo is also looking for Adventure Guides, with job duties including selling tickets, gate operations, operating the train and carousel, greeting guests, and creating genuine moments with our visitors every day throughout our locations and the Zoo.

Adventure Guides need to be able to handle the outside elements, preferably be 18+ and must be available for two shifts a week at least (15 hours.). Weekend availability is a great bonus.

Aside from having a passion for wildlife and sustainability, the Zoo is looking for candidates who have:

✅ Excellent People Skills

✅ Passionate about the Zoo

✅ Positivity & Energy

✅ Accountability, Mutual Trust & Respect

✅ Progressive Thinking

✅ Pride, Passion & a Sense of Ownership

Find the full list of openings here.

