Corruption-related allegations in lawsuit against Butler County auditor, Liberty trustee

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) -- A lawsuit filed Thursday accuses three officials in Butler County of corruption-related allegations, including one who is the subject of a criminal investigation underway right now by local and state authorities.

Auditor Roger Reynolds and Liberty Township Trustee Tom Farrell are accused of alleged bribery, tortious interference and ethics law violations related to an 87-year-old man and his land development contracts.

Reynolds also is accused of alleged extortion, and a member of the county’s planning and zoning commission, Bernard “Buck” Rumpke, is accused of an alleged ethics law violation as well as tortious interference, court documents state.

The 23-count lawsuit names the plaintiffs as Gerald Parks, who owns properties in both West Chester and Liberty townships along Hamilton Mason Road; his daughter/power of attorney and his family trust.

Reynolds, Farrell and Rumpke are named in both their professional and personal capacities. The suit additionally names Liberty Township Board of Trustees.

Court documents say Parks’ civil rights were violated by a series of alleged actions that began after he turned down an “undervalued” offer from Reynolds to purchase one of his parcels of land in 2015.

At the time, Parks and his family were coping with his wife’s terminal cancer diagnosis.

“Roger’s hindered me tremendously. He’s been a thorn in my flesh,” Parks told FOX19 NOW in an interview earlier this month.

The lawsuit claims Reynolds attempted to take advantage of his wife’s illness by expressing that he was aware of Parks’ financial condition because of it and “he just wanted to help by purchasing the Property.

“In October 2015, Roger Reynolds made Mr. Parks an undervalued offer via what was titled an option contract for the purchase price of $475,000 and a down payment of $9,000. Following this offer, Mr. Reynolds pressured Mr. Parks to make a decision to sell the Property to himself by claiming he was in a position to assure any proposed development on (Parks’ land) on Hamilton Mason Road would be approved by the local zoning boards.

“After consultation with his daughter, Parks met with Reynolds at a local Frisch’s Restaurant and told Reynolds that he was not interested in selling his property at this time and certainly not for the price Reynolds offered him,” the suit states.

“At that meeting, Roger Reynolds gave Mr. Parks an ultimatum: sell the Property to Roger Reynolds, or be land-locked and Roger Reynolds would see to it that any proposed development of the Property would never get through planning and zoning,” the suit reads.

Reynolds then allegedly went on, with Farrell and Rumpke, according to the litigation, conspiring to interfere with Parks’ “business relations and to cause intentional infliction of emotional distress.”

Parks said he doesn’t care who buys his property, but he does want to get what he feels is a fair price.

“They always turned it down, found something wrong,” he said. “One guy fixed all the complaints they had. There was no complaints left and they still turned it down. He just does not want me to sell the property unless I sell it to him.”

The Butler County Sheriff’s Office began investigating in late August after FOX19 NOW reported Reynolds was seeking more than $1 million in public money to pay for improvements on Hamilton Mason Road as he facilitates the sale of his parents’ property into a $20 million senior residential complex. At times, he used his county elected-office email account in communications to county staff, copies of emails show.

As the investigation expanded, the sheriff’s office consulted with Attorney General Dave Yost, who assigned investigators with the Bureau of Criminal Investigation “to assist with this criminal investigation,” Sheriff Richard Jones said in a statement earlier this month.

A special prosecutor was named last week to assist sheriff’s detectives and BCI agents, Brad Tommaro. He’s worked for the Ohio Attorney General’s Office more than 30 years.

Parks’ attorney, Chip Goff, declined comment Thursday when FOX19 NOW asked if they reported the allegations in the lawsuit to authorities or were participating in the investigation.

“There is significant evidence to present to a Butler County jury regarding the defendants civil liability. We look forward to presenting the facts and supporting evidence to a jury,” Goff said, declining all further comment.

Reynolds released the following statement to FOX19 NOW:

“It appears Mr. Parks wants to add us to a long list of frivolous lawsuits he has filed over the years that includes suit against his own family. He’s making allegations that are absurd.”

According to the lawsuit, Parks has been a neighbor of Reynolds’ parents, Raymond and Kathleen Reynolds, for more than 50 years.

Roger Reynolds and siblings grew up in the home next door to Parks, his wife, Helen and their children on Hamilton Mason Road.

Several years ago, Parks and his wife bought about 15 acres to the west of their home, in the 6700 block of Hamilton Mason Road on the Liberty Township side of the street, close to Maud-Hughes Road

The lawsuit claims Reynolds attempted to take advantage of Mrs. Parks’ wife’s illness by expressing that he was aware of Mr. Parks financial condition because of it and he just wanted to help by purchasing the Property.

“In October 2015, Roger Reynolds made Mr. Parks an undervalued offer via what was titled an option contract for the purchase price of $475,000 and a down payment of $9,000; 22.

Following this offer, Mr. Reynolds pressured Mr. Parks to make a decision to sell the Property to himself by claiming he was in a position to assure any proposed development on 6784 Hamilton Mason Road would be approved by the local zoning boards.

After consultation with his daughter in October 2015, Parks met with Reynolds at a local Frisch’s Restaurant and told Reynolds that he was not interested in selling his property at this time and certainly not for the price Reynolds offered him.

“At that meeting, Roger Reynolds gave Mr. Parks an ultimatum: sell the Property to Roger Reynolds, or be land-locked and Roger Reynolds would see to it that any proposed development of the Property would never get through planning and zoning,” the suit reads.

Then, the suit continues, “As retribution for refusing to sell the Property to Roger Reynolds, in 2017, Roger Reynolds, in his position as the Butler County Auditor revoked Parks’ CAUV (Current Agricultural Use Value) property tax designation and increased the taxable value of Mr. Parks property.”

Applications for CAUV must be filed with the county auditor. For property tax purposes, farmland devoted exclusively to commercial agriculture may be valued according to its current use rather than at its “highest and best” potential use. By permitting values to be set well below true market values, the CAUV normally results in a substantially lower tax bill for working farmers.

Parks’ lawsuit claims Reynolds failed to provide any notice to Mr. Parks as to the revocation of his 2017 CAUV tax valuation, how to appeal it - and wouldn’t tell his daughter why it was revoked.

A $30,000 charge was levied against Parks on his first tax bill of 2018, the amount of tax savings that he had accumulated for the three previous years with the CAUV designation, his lawyer says.

Parks also had a higher annual property tax rate from that point on, according to the lawsuit.

