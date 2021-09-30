Driver arrested following June crash that killed Tri-State church musician in Anderson Township

ANDERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - The driver involved in an early June crash that killed a Tri-State church musician has been arrested.

Andrea Bengal, 48, was indicted Wednesday on charges of aggravated vehicular homicide, vehicular assault and operating a vehicle Under the influence of alcohol/drugs, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office.

Bengal was driving in the 6800 block of Beechmont Avenue on June 9 when her vehicle went off the road and into the bike line where 57-year-old Jee Han Park was walking, the sheriff’s office said.

Bengal’s car then hit a utility pole, throwing Park off the vehicle and into the front yard of a home.

Park, a doctoral student at the University of Cincinnati and church musician, died at the scene, the sheriff’s office said.

Bengal was flown to the hospital after the crash, sheriff’s officials said.

According to court documents, the 48-year-old Bengal had a concentration of cocaine in her system when the crash happened.

FOX19 NOW has reached out to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office to find out why Bengal was arrested more than three months after the crash.

