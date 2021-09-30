Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Driver arrested following June crash that killed Tri-State church musician in Anderson Township

The crash happened in the 6800 block of Beechmont Avenue on June 9.
The crash happened in the 6800 block of Beechmont Avenue on June 9.(WXIX)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 2:00 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANDERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - The driver involved in an early June crash that killed a Tri-State church musician has been arrested.

Andrea Bengal, 48, was indicted Wednesday on charges of aggravated vehicular homicide, vehicular assault and operating a vehicle Under the influence of alcohol/drugs, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office.

Bengal was driving in the 6800 block of Beechmont Avenue on June 9 when her vehicle went off the road and into the bike line where 57-year-old Jee Han Park was walking, the sheriff’s office said.

Bengal’s car then hit a utility pole, throwing Park off the vehicle and into the front yard of a home.

Park, a doctoral student at the University of Cincinnati and church musician, died at the scene, the sheriff’s office said.

Bengal was flown to the hospital after the crash, sheriff’s officials said.

Andrea Bengal, 48, was indicted Wednesday on charges of aggravated vehicular homicide,...
Andrea Bengal, 48, was indicted Wednesday on charges of aggravated vehicular homicide, vehicular assault and operating a vehicle Under the influence of alcohol/drugs, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office.(Hamilton County Sheriff's Office)

According to court documents, the 48-year-old Bengal had a concentration of cocaine in her system when the crash happened.

FOX19 NOW has reached out to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office to find out why Bengal was arrested more than three months after the crash.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alan Greeb
Delhi Middle School teacher arrested on child porn charges, sheriff’s office says
The SUV driver initially stayed at the crash for a few minutes, but she eventually drove away.
Police search for driver in Oakley hit and run crash that injured pregnant woman
Two people were airlifted in medical helicopters to separate hospitals from a motorcycle crash...
Motorcycle crash: 2 airlifted to hospitals
Marcus Johnson, 27, of Avondale was booked into the Hamilton County Justice Center at 4:53 a.m....
SWAT situation ends in arrest of Avondale man
Police say they will be working with trained searchers in an attempt to recover James’s body.
Photos, new docs released in murder case of Middletown 6-year-old

Latest News

Gorman Heritage Farm celebrates Sunflower Festival
Gorman Heritage Farm celebrates annual Sunflower Festival this weekend
'Now Hiring' signs can be seen all over the Tri-Cities.
Looking for a job? Head to Harrison tonight for a job fair
Sunflower
Annual Sunflower Festival kicks off Saturday at Gorman Heritage Farm
The state's increase will begin on Jan. 1, 2022.
Ohio’s minimum wage increasing in 2022