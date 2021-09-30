Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Flag-wearing man throws Molotov cocktail into county Democratic HQ in Austin

By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 9:48 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — An arson investigation was underway after a man wearing an American flag bandanna threw a Molotov cocktail into the headquarters of the county Democratic Party in Austin.

The incendiary device did not ignite when it was thrown at the Travis County Democratic Party headquarters at about 2 a.m. Wednesday, Austin Fire Capt. Brandon Jennings said. A small stack of papers was set on fire, but that was quickly put out by employees of a neighboring business using a fire extinguisher.

No one was in the office at the time, Travis County Democratic Party Chairwoman Katie Naranjo said, but the incident was caught on security cameras. A note was left with a politically motivated threat, Naranjo said.

“Anyone who wears an American flag as a bandanna and then throws a Molotov cocktail ... into a building and leaves a note, a threatening note, is a coward,” she said.

Authorities did not release the contents of the note.

The man in the video is also suspected of vandalizing a Travis County administrative building a few hours later, Jennings said.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alan Greeb
Delhi Middle School teacher arrested on child porn charges, sheriff’s office says
Two people were airlifted in medical helicopters to separate hospitals from a motorcycle crash...
Motorcycle crash: 2 airlifted to hospitals
The SUV driver initially stayed at the crash for a few minutes, but she eventually drove away.
Police search for driver in Oakley hit and run crash that injured pregnant woman
Marcus Johnson, 27, of Avondale was booked into the Hamilton County Justice Center at 4:53 a.m....
SWAT situation ends in arrest of Avondale man
A DHL worker was hurt overnight at one of the facility’s sorting buildings at its hub at...
DHL worker hurt at CVG hub, flown to hospital

Latest News

FILE - This Aug. 12, 2008, file photo shows United States' relay swimmer Klete Keller at the...
Olympic swimmer who stormed Capitol pleads guilty to felony
Purchased Powerball ticket from Quik Stop on Euclid Ave.
Winning $2 million Powerball ticket sold in Ohio
FILE - In this March 26, 2021, file photo a member of the Philadelphia Fire Department prepares...
AP-NORC poll finds deep divide over Biden vaccine mandate
FILE- This combination of file photos shows the logo of Kia Motors, top and Hyundai logo,...
Hyundai-Kia recall: turn signal can flash in wrong direction