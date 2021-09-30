Gorman Heritage Farm celebrates annual Sunflower Festival this weekend

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Celebrate the season with a trip to Gorman Heritage Farm for the 24th Annual Sunflower Festival.

The festival is scheduled for Oct. 2 and Oct. 3 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Activities include hayrides, farm animals, food trucks, craft vendors, pumpkins, and the sunflower field.

If you’d like to take any of the sunflowers home they are $1 a stem or 12 stems for $10.

Admission is $10 for adults, $5 for kids ages 3-17, $5 for seniors 60 and over, and kids under 3 are free.

Gorman Heritage Farm members receive free admission.

Advance ticket purchase is required. No ticket sales at the gate.

Gorman Heritage is located at 10052 Reading Road in Evendale, Ohio.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.