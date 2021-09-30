Looking for a job? Head to Harrison tonight for a job fair

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - If you are looking for a job, head to Harrison Thursday and bring your resume.

The event starts at 3 p.m. and lasts until 6 p.m. at the Harrison High School Activity Center, 9845 West Rd., Harrison OH 45030.

More than two dozen employers will be in attendance and you could leave with a job offer, according to officials there.

Southwest Local Schools and the Greater Harrison Chamber of Commerce are hosting the event.

Employers signed up to be there include: LaRosa’s, Smithfield Foods, Harrison Trail Health Campus, Cincinnati Inc., WesBanco, JTM Food Group, F&M MAFCO, Cincinnati State and Hardig Industrial Services, US Army, Dunkin’, Perfect North Slopes, Triumph Energy, Firehouse Subs, Miami University, Cincinnati Test Systems, Shawneespring, Crown Plastics, Liberty Tax and others.

In partnership with the Chamber, the school district is expanding its annual student career day to the public.

With so many companies hiring, school and chamber leaders hope this will help connect people with opportunities to earn, contribute and create a brighter future.

