Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

“Make sure your drugs are not in the background! " Man arrested after drugs appear in sales post on social media

The Stone County Sheriff's Office in southwest Missouri said a bag of meth and a syringe on the...
The Stone County Sheriff's Office in southwest Missouri said a bag of meth and a syringe on the coffee in the background of this photo caught their eye when a resident tried to sell a catalytic converter in Marketplace.(Source: Stone County Sheriff's Office/Facebook)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 12:06 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STONE COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A southwest Missouri man was arrested after a sales ad placed on social media grabbed the attention of law enforcement.

According to a Facebook post on the Stone County Sheriff’s Office page, one of their residents posted a photo of a catalytic converter for sale on Facebook’s Marketplace.

The problem wasn’t with the man wanting to sell the auto part, but what else was shown in the photo.

The sheriff’s office said, in the background of the photo, a large bag of methamphetamine and a syringe could be seen on the coffee table.

Detectives went to the man’s home with a search warrant and arrested him on Wednesday, September 30.

“You can imagine his surprise!! He still had 48 grams of meth and a pistol that he is forbidden to own,” stated Sheriff Doug Rader on Facebook.

Stone County Sheriff's detectives said they found 48 grams of meth and a pistol when they...
Stone County Sheriff's detectives said they found 48 grams of meth and a pistol when they searched a home in connection with a man trying to sell a catalytic converter on social media.(Source: Stone County Sheriff's Office/Facebook)

Anyone wanting to purchase the man’s catalytic converters will have to wait. The item is currently not for sale.

Sheriff Rader also advised if you are going to sell anything on social media, “Make sure your drugs are not in the background!”

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alan Greeb
Delhi Middle School teacher arrested on child porn charges, sheriff’s office says
The SUV driver initially stayed at the crash for a few minutes, but she eventually drove away.
Police search for driver in Oakley hit and run crash that injured pregnant woman
Two people were airlifted in medical helicopters to separate hospitals from a motorcycle crash...
Motorcycle crash: 2 airlifted to hospitals
Police say they will be working with trained searchers in an attempt to recover James’s body.
Photos, new docs released in murder case of Middletown 6-year-old
Marcus Johnson, 27, of Avondale was booked into the Hamilton County Justice Center at 4:53 a.m....
SWAT situation ends in arrest of Avondale man

Latest News

CPD's new telehealth program with UC Health promises to connect those experiencing a mental...
Cincinnati police now using iPads to help those in crisis
Cleveland Police still looking for the suspect responsible for striking a police officer and...
Suspect who struck Cleveland police officer, cruiser still on the loose
Beacons of Light proposed deaneries
'Beacons of Light' proposed deaneries and Families of Parishes
President Joe Biden watches as a carry team moves a transfer case containing the remains of...
Tri-State Marine jailed after demanding ‘accountability’ from military leaders over Afghan response
Ohio’s minimum wage to increase in 2022
Ohio’s minimum wage to increase in 2022