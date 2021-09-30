Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

McRib returning to McDonald’s menu once again

FILE - This June 25, 2019, photo shows the sign outside a McDonald's restaurant in Pittsburgh....
FILE - This June 25, 2019, photo shows the sign outside a McDonald's restaurant in Pittsburgh. The McRib, the fast food sandwich that went viral before viral was a thing, is back.(Gene J. Puskar | AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
By Travis Leder
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 11:46 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - One of the most popular limited-time offerings on the McDonald’s menu will soon be available for purchase again.

McDonald’s tweeted Thursday that the McRib will make its return Nov. 1.

The pork is dipped in barbecue sauce, and the sandwich is topped with onions and pickles.

Fans of the McRib often wonder why the sandwich is only available for a shortened period of time. A CNN report stated limited release items like the McRib and pumpkin spice lattes are an effective marketing tool to drive business to the establishments.

The McRib was first introduced to customers 40 years ago, but it has mostly remained a limited-time offering since then.

Some international McDonald’s customers can purchase the McRib year-round, including in Germany.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alan Greeb
Delhi Middle School teacher arrested on child porn charges, sheriff’s office says
Two people were airlifted in medical helicopters to separate hospitals from a motorcycle crash...
Motorcycle crash: 2 airlifted to hospitals
The SUV driver initially stayed at the crash for a few minutes, but she eventually drove away.
Police search for driver in Oakley hit and run crash that injured pregnant woman
Marcus Johnson, 27, of Avondale was booked into the Hamilton County Justice Center at 4:53 a.m....
SWAT situation ends in arrest of Avondale man
A DHL worker was hurt overnight at one of the facility’s sorting buildings at its hub at...
DHL worker hurt at CVG hub, flown to hospital

Latest News

President Joe Biden, left speaks with Rep. Roger Williams, R-Texas, during the Congressional...
Biden goals at risk, $1T public works bill splits Democrats
North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un addresses a ceremonial guard of honor during a welcoming...
North Korea’s Kim seeks better ties with South, but slams US
FILE - This undated file photo issued by the Metropolitan Police shows Sarah Everard. Wayne...
London police officer gets life for abducting, killing woman
LOCAL NEWS LIVE: Memphis school shooting