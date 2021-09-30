Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Mother of man murdered in 2007 still fighting for justice while helping other families

Hope Dudley says her son was not the intended target of the drive-by shooting that killed him.
By Jessica Schmidt
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 10:06 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Fourteen years after her son was murdered, a Cincinnati woman continues to help other victim’s families in his honor.

According to Cincinnati police, 26-year-old Daniel Chaz Dudley was killed in a drive-by shooting on Sept. 29, 2007.

Daniel’s mother, Hope Dudley, says her son had just spent the night out with friends and that some of them were in the vehicle with him when it happened.

“I was told that he was not the target, and it was somebody else,” Hope said.

Although there were reportedly witnesses, the case remains open.

“The people that were in the car with the shooter, they know what happened,” Hope said. “I received a text message from a guard in prison that said some of the families are actually being paid off not to come forward and say what they know, which is a sad situation.”

Dudley believes it will not be long before justice is served, but she also knows that criminal charges will not bring her son back.

Through unsolved homicide posters and unsolved homicide playing cards, Dudley uses her non-profit “U Can Speak For Me” to honor her son and to try to help investigators close cases.

Dudley has already placed decks of cards in state prisons and is currently working on getting unsolved homicide booklets into federal prisons. She is also working with investigators in communities as far away as California to help them launch similar initiatives.

“Out of the three decks of cards, I think there’s 10 cases that have actually been solved,” she said.

In her son’s case and in many others, Dudley said all it takes is one person finally deciding to do the right thing to help solve them. That is what inspires her to keep fighting.

“Good always outweighs evil, so I’m waiting on my justice, and I know it’s coming, and in the meantime, I’m gonna be doing what God sent me to do to help other people,” Hope Dudley said.

Dudley is also a board member for Crime Stoppers.

If you have information on a case, but are afraid to report it, Dudley says there are ways to share what you know anonymously, like through Crime Stoppers, and there are witness protection programs in place to keep you safe.

The Crime Stoppers number is 513-352-3040.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police at the scene of a crash in Sayler Park on Monday.
1 dead in crash in Sayler Park, police say
Garrett Penn, 35, is facing sex-related, and criminal trespassing charges.
Man arrested after being caught on video masturbating at Family Dollar store, court docs say
Alan Greeb
Tri-State middle school teacher arrested on child porn charges, sheriff’s office says
Agencies searched the Ross Township barn as they followed a tip about William “Billy”...
Tip in decade-old missing person case leads to search of Butler County property
Ohio lawmakers are trying to pass a bill that would require vaccine mandates to include...
Republican House bill forces exemptions in Ohio vaccine mandates

Latest News

Short 150 officers, Cincinnati police ramp up recruiting efforts
Ohio lawmakers are trying to pass a bill that would require vaccine mandates to include...
Major Ohio business groups resist House bill gutting vaccine mandates
Springfield Post Commander Sgt. Brian Aller
OSHP Post Commander passes from COVID-19
Members of the Cincinnati police and fire departments wear pink for Breast Cancer Awareness...
Cincinnati police and fire go pink ahead of Breast Cancer Awareness Month