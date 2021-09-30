Mother of man murdered in 2007 still fighting for justice while helping other families

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Fourteen years after her son was murdered, a Cincinnati woman continues to help other victim’s families in his honor.

According to Cincinnati police, 26-year-old Daniel Chaz Dudley was killed in a drive-by shooting on Sept. 29, 2007.

Daniel’s mother, Hope Dudley, says her son had just spent the night out with friends and that some of them were in the vehicle with him when it happened.

“I was told that he was not the target, and it was somebody else,” Hope said.

Although there were reportedly witnesses, the case remains open.

“The people that were in the car with the shooter, they know what happened,” Hope said. “I received a text message from a guard in prison that said some of the families are actually being paid off not to come forward and say what they know, which is a sad situation.”

Dudley believes it will not be long before justice is served, but she also knows that criminal charges will not bring her son back.

Through unsolved homicide posters and unsolved homicide playing cards, Dudley uses her non-profit “U Can Speak For Me” to honor her son and to try to help investigators close cases.

Dudley has already placed decks of cards in state prisons and is currently working on getting unsolved homicide booklets into federal prisons. She is also working with investigators in communities as far away as California to help them launch similar initiatives.

“Out of the three decks of cards, I think there’s 10 cases that have actually been solved,” she said.

In her son’s case and in many others, Dudley said all it takes is one person finally deciding to do the right thing to help solve them. That is what inspires her to keep fighting.

“Good always outweighs evil, so I’m waiting on my justice, and I know it’s coming, and in the meantime, I’m gonna be doing what God sent me to do to help other people,” Hope Dudley said.

Dudley is also a board member for Crime Stoppers.

If you have information on a case, but are afraid to report it, Dudley says there are ways to share what you know anonymously, like through Crime Stoppers, and there are witness protection programs in place to keep you safe.

The Crime Stoppers number is 513-352-3040.

