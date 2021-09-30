Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Postal Service changes could mean slower mail delivery

Most first-class and periodicals will be unaffected, and a single piece of first-class mail...
Most first-class and periodicals will be unaffected, and a single piece of first-class mail traveling locally will continue to be two days.(John Dougherty/KTVF)
By CNN
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 10:43 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - People across the country could see the pace of their mail delivery slow as early as Friday.

The United States Postal Service is implementing new service standards.

The changes include cuts to postal office hours and longer delivery times for certain mail.

According to a USPS spokeswoman, most first-class and periodicals will be unaffected, and a single piece of first-class mail traveling locally will continue to be two days.

However, there might be increased transit times for cross-country and other long-distance deliveries.

USPS also confirmed there will be an increase in prices due to the holiday season beginning Oct. 3 and ending Dec. 26.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alan Greeb
Delhi Middle School teacher arrested on child porn charges, sheriff’s office says
Two people were airlifted in medical helicopters to separate hospitals from a motorcycle crash...
Motorcycle crash: 2 airlifted to hospitals
The SUV driver initially stayed at the crash for a few minutes, but she eventually drove away.
Police search for driver in Oakley hit and run crash that injured pregnant woman
Marcus Johnson, 27, of Avondale was booked into the Hamilton County Justice Center at 4:53 a.m....
SWAT situation ends in arrest of Avondale man
A DHL worker was hurt overnight at one of the facility’s sorting buildings at its hub at...
DHL worker hurt at CVG hub, flown to hospital

Latest News

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif. arrives at the U.S. Capitol, Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, in...
Biden goals at risk, $1T public works bill splits Democrats
North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un addresses a ceremonial guard of honor during a welcoming...
North Korea’s Kim seeks better ties with South, but slams US
FILE - This June 25, 2019, photo shows the sign outside a McDonald's restaurant in Pittsburgh....
McRib returning to McDonald’s menu once again
FILE - This undated file photo issued by the Metropolitan Police shows Sarah Everard. Wayne...
London police officer gets life for abducting, killing woman
The Capitol is seen at dawn as a consequential week begins in Washington for President Joe...
Congress trying to stave off partial government shutdown