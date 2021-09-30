Short 150 officers, Cincinnati police ramp up recruiting efforts

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Fewer people are applying to take the entrance exam into the Cincinnati Police Academy these days, leading to an officer shortage.

The Cincinnati Police Department held a recruiting event Wednesday night hoping to help.

A room of hopeful officers say in CPD’s District Four Headquarters to learn what it takes to become a police officer.

“We’re down about 150 officers right now,” said Sgt. Dwayne Wilson. “Unfortunately, this testing process, we won’t recover that.”

Wilson says the number of applicants to become officers right now is far short of the number that applied when he became an officer.

“When I signed on to become a policeman in ‘96, there were 7,000 people that took the test for 100 spots,” he said. “Now we’re struggling to get 1,500-2,000 for those same 100 spots.”

Wilson adds the department typically loses a lot of applicants during the physical fitness part of the test to become an officer.

This fall CPD will hold voluntary workouts to help get candidates in shape before they have to take the test in November.

Many officer hopefuls at the event were excited about the prospect of joining CPD.

“I love being able to help someone when they’re in need, knowing they can call me and rely on me and knowing I’m going to show up with their best interests in mind,” said Alec Hacker. “I’ve always had the urge to help people and want to serve my community.”

CPD says the largest challenge they face is competition from private companies that might be able to offer a job to someone right out of college.

“Where it takes us 6-8 months to properly vet and investigate backgrounds for us to hire anybody that you would want to come out and serve you as a police officer,” Wilson said.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.