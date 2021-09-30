Sunny and warm today, weekend rain chance

Contests
By Olga Breese
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 3:56 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Portions of the Tri-State could see a bit of patchy morning fog. Lows climb out of the 50s and into the lowers 80s under plenty of sunshine. Comfortable football weather tonight as the Bengals host Jacksonville in prime time. Kickoff is at 8:20 p.m. Temperatures will drop into the 60s during the game. Tonight will be cool again, lows in the 50s.

We will wrap up the work week with above average highs in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees on Friday. An approaching cold front will bring increased cloud cover Friday afternoon, but the rain chances should hold off until Saturday. Watch for midday and early afternoon showers and possibly an isolated thunderstorm. Highs will reach the lower 80s. Slightly cooler and dry on Sunday with highs in the mid 70s.

Watch for a few pop-up showers early on Sunday morning. Keep the rain gear within reach. Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms are possible anytime Sunday, Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. We are not expecting constant rain, but each day carries a chance for scattered showers.

