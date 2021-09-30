Contests
Suspect who struck Cleveland police officer, cruiser still on the loose

Cleveland Police still looking for the suspect responsible for striking a police officer and...
Cleveland Police still looking for the suspect responsible for striking a police officer and cruiser on Sept. 2.(Second District Community Relations Committee Facebook)
By Rachel Vadaj, Avery Williams and Aria Janel
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 4:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police still looking for the suspect responsible for striking a police officer and cruiser on Sept. 2.

According to a Facebook post from Second District Community Relations Committee, the driver provided a fake identification card and fled the scene when asked to step out of the vehicle.

The vehicle was recovered the next day and the passenger has been identified.

Police need assistance identifying the driver, pictured below.

On Thursday, September 2nd, 2021, 2nd District officers initiated a traffic stop on W.32nd Street & Clark Avenue on a...

Posted by Second District Community Relations Committee on Thursday, September 30, 2021

A Cleveland police officer was struck by a car around 10:40 p.m. Thursday near West 32nd Street and Clark Avenue, according to police spokesperson Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia.

Cleveland police dispatch said the officer wasn’t hit hard and didn’t receive medical attention; they were bumped, lost their footing, and fell down.

We’re told this was a chain reaction. Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia said the suspect vehicle hit a police cruiser. Then, according to police dispatch, the suspect vehicle bumped the officer.

There hasn’t been an arrest.

Return to 19 News for updates on this developing story.

