Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Winning $2 million Powerball ticket sold in Ohio

Powerball up to $620 million.
Powerball up to $620 million.(WLOX)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 10:07 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - One lucky person matched five numbers plus the Power Play Wednesday night in the Ohio Powerball, winning $2 million.

Ohio Lottery said the winning ticket was sold near Columbus.

The ticket was sold at Get Go #3547, located at 9590 Sawmill Parkway in Powell.

No one has come forward yet to claim the prize.

Two other $2 million tickets were sold in Michigan and Oklahoma.

The winning white ball numbers Wednesday were 2, 7, 11, 17 and 32, and the Powerball number was 11.

The Powerball has reached an estimated $620 million as of Thursday.

The next drawing is Saturday night.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alan Greeb
Delhi Middle School teacher arrested on child porn charges, sheriff’s office says
Two people were airlifted in medical helicopters to separate hospitals from a motorcycle crash...
Motorcycle crash: 2 airlifted to hospitals
The SUV driver initially stayed at the crash for a few minutes, but she eventually drove away.
Police search for driver in Oakley hit and run crash that injured pregnant woman
Marcus Johnson, 27, of Avondale was booked into the Hamilton County Justice Center at 4:53 a.m....
SWAT situation ends in arrest of Avondale man
A DHL worker was hurt overnight at one of the facility’s sorting buildings at its hub at...
DHL worker hurt at CVG hub, flown to hospital

Latest News

Franchez Rivers
Arrest in woman’s homicide in Clifton
Cincinnati police tell FOX19 NOW they are investigating after people in two vehicles fired what...
Witnesses estimate 20-40 shots fired on Eastern Avenue, police say
USPS Cleveland seeks to hire 200 at Sunday job fair
New USPS service standards expected to cause delays in mail service
Daniel Chaz Dudley
Mother of man murdered in 2007 still fighting for justice while helping other families