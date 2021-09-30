Contests
Witnesses estimate 20-40 shots fired on Eastern Avenue, police say

Cincinnati police tell FOX19 NOW they are investigating after people in two vehicles fired what...
Cincinnati police tell FOX19 NOW they are investigating after people in two vehicles fired what witnesses estimate as 20-40 gunshot into two East End homes overnight.(FOX19 NOW)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 4:49 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police tell FOX19 NOW they are investigating after witnesses estimate as many as 20-40 gunshots were fired in an East Side neighborhood overnight, including some that struck two homes.

It happened in the 4300 block of Eastern Avenue in Columbia Tusculum about 1:30 a.m. Thursday, according to Captain Adam Hennie, the night chief.

Witnesses reported a white car and a silver car firing multiple shots that hit two homes.

It’s not clear yet if the homes were targeted, or if at least one person in each vehicle fired at each other and some of the bullets hit the homes instead, according to Captain Hennie.

Officers collected “several” shell casings from the street, he said.

No injuries were reported.

Suspect information was not available while Cincinnati police continue to investigate.

FOX19 NOW will update this story as soon as more details are released.

