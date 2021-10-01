Archdiocese of Cincinnati gets feedback on reorganization plan for Catholic parishes

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Archdiocese of Cincinnati says they have received plenty of feedback after releasing the first draft of the “Beacons of Light” plan, which is meant to reorganize parishes and their leadership.

Archdiocese officials hope this will address current challenges and set the Catholic church up for growth in the future.

Families of Parishes will then be responsible for revising mass schedules, combining church programs, and making decisions about the future of underutilized church buildings along with the status of Catholic schools.

“The general consensus is the plan seems to make sense,” said Jennifer Schack, media relations with the Archdiocese of Cincinnati. “It’s good to address the needs of the future of the church. We have someone from another diocese offer their input of having gone through this themselves and things that worked and didn’t work for them.”

St. Ignatius parish is one of the largest in the Archdiocese, and the school tops the list in enrollment.

St. I’s is paired up with only one other church in the Families of Parishes, St. Bernard in Taylor Creek.

That is unlike St. Joseph’s in the West End, which will share a pastor with four other churches to include St. Boniface in Northside, St. Leo in Fairmount, and St. Bernard in Spring Grove Village.

One concern the Archdiocese has heard is regarding schools.

“Planning out for your schools is understandably a very big concern for the faithful,” said Schack.

St. Joe’s Pastor Father Reynaldo Taylor says his message to the congregation is to be open to the plan.

“My message to my parishioners is to be open and to pray and to seek the will of God in our lives as we go forward because struggle is not something new to us,” said Fr. Taylor. “We’ve always seen it and we’ve always dealt with it.”

It is still early on in the Beacons of Light initiative and the Archdiocese says a lot can change.

They pointed out that they do not even have the pastor assignments yet.

The Archdiocese says they are looking forward to input from parishioners over the next three weeks to solidify the Families of Parishes.

Parishioners will be able to comment on the reorganization draft plan from Oct. 1-20. You may drop your comments off at your parish office or mail them to Beacons of Light, C/O Archdiocese of Cincinnati, 100 East Eighth Street, Cincinnati, Ohio, 45202. They may also be submitted online at www.BeaconsAOC.org.

