Bengals win means free Gold Star Chili for fans

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Gold Star Chili is offering a buy one get one free meal deal Friday to celebrate the Cincinnati Bengals’ win over the Jacksonville Jaguars on Thursday Night Football.

At any Gold Star location, guests can mention the Who Dey Way special to get a free regular or super 3-, 4- or 5-Way with the purchase of any regular or super 3-, 4- or 5-Way of equal or greater value the day after a Bengals win.

The offer is available for dine-in, drive-thru, online and carry-out orders.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.