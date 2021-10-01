Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Bengals win means free Gold Star Chili for fans

Gold Star is offering their Who Dey Ways meal deal.
Gold Star is offering their Who Dey Ways meal deal.
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 11:02 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Gold Star Chili is offering a buy one get one free meal deal Friday to celebrate the Cincinnati Bengals’ win over the Jacksonville Jaguars on Thursday Night Football.

At any Gold Star location, guests can mention the Who Dey Way special to get a free regular or super 3-, 4- or 5-Way with the purchase of any regular or super 3-, 4- or 5-Way of equal or greater value the day after a Bengals win.

The offer is available for dine-in, drive-thru, online and carry-out orders.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alan Greeb
Delhi Middle School teacher arrested on child porn charges, sheriff’s office says
Cincinnati police are investigating a shooting in Clifton that hospitalized one person early...
Three people arrested in connection with homicide in Clifton
Cincinnati police tell FOX19 NOW they are investigating after people in two vehicles fired what...
Witnesses estimate 20-40 shots fired on Eastern Avenue, police say
Powerball up to $620 million.
Winning $2 million Powerball ticket sold in Ohio
The Archdiocese of Cincinnati announced the beginning of a reorganization plan called "Beacons...
Archdiocese of Cincinnati releases first draft of reorganization plan for Catholic parishes

Latest News

Sam Adams Taproom brews new beer in honor of Hispanic Heritage Month.
Sam Adams Taproom, The Arepa Place partner to create original beer for Hispanic Heritage Month
Gold Star is offering their Who Dey Ways meal deal.
Celebrate the Bengals win with free Gold Star Chili
Cincinnati Restaurant Week.
Greater Cincinnati Restaurant Week returns: List of restaurants participating
Greater Cincinnati Restaurant Week begins
Greater Cincinnati Restaurant Week begins