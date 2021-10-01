Cincinnati police search for car, driver after West End crash leaves man on life support

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police released a description of the car and driver they are looking for in connection with a hit and run crash that left a man on life support.

On Monday, Mical Landrum was driving his motorcycle on Ezzard Charles near Winchell Avenue around 5 p.m. when he was hit by another vehicle, his family says.

The car suspected of hitting Landrum is a dark-colored 2008-2012 model Toyota Camry that has damage on the right front side of the vehicle, CPD said Friday.

The driver is described as a man who is around 5′10″ to 6′, according to police.

Landrum has been on life support at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center since the crash, his family tells FOX19 NOW.

Mical Landrum (Provided)

Cincinnati police shut down the road for nearly four hours after the crash to investigate.

Anyone with information about the car or driver is asked to call the CPD or Crime Stoppers at 513-352-3040.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.