Collin’s Law in effect starting today

Hazing will now be considered a felony in Ohio
By Ashley Bornancin
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 6:36 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Collin’s Law will be enforced starting Friday, meaning hazing will now be considered a felony in Ohio.

The law increases criminal penalties for hazing activities such as forced drug or alcohol consumption. The name refers to Colin Wiant, an Ohio University student who died after he was hazed in 2018.

Attention was brought to the law again this year after the hazing death of Bowling Green State University student Stone Foltz, who was forced to drink a handle of liquor as part of a Pi Kappa Alpha hazing ritual in March.

The BGSU students involved are now being criminally charged in connection with his death.

Governor Mike DeWine said Collin’s Law is about accountability and changing the culture on college campuses.

