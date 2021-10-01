Dry today, weekend rain and storms

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - We will wrap up the work week with above average highs in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees today. An approaching cold front will bring increased cloud cover this afternoon, but the rain chances should hold off until Saturday.

Saturday starts partly cloudy and dry. Watch for midday and early afternoon showers and possibly an isolated thunderstorm, mainly after 4 p.m. Evening showers and storms could impact the FC Cincinnati match at TQL Stadium. Highs will reach the lower 80s.

The rain becomes more widespread and heavier for most of Sunday. That will keep temperatures slightly cooler, highs in the low to mid 70s. Rain will begin to taper off to scattered showers for Monday and end Tuesday.

Models are far apart on rainfall totals from when the rain starts Saturday afternoon until Monday morning. Most models are suggesting half of an inch to eight-tenths of an inch of rainfall.

